Creed release new career-spanning compilation

The Creedsurgence shows no signs of slowing down and the Florida rock giants are rounding out a successful couple of years back in the spotlight with the release of a new career-spanning compilation. The Best Of Creed, out now on digital with vinyl and CD releases to follow on 21st November, is the first album collating songs from all four of Scott Stapp & co.’s albums, 1997’s My Own Prison, 1999’s hugely successful Human Clay, 2001’s Weathered and 2009’s Full Circle, the record they made during their ill-fated and short-lived first reunion.

The set features some of their biggest hits, such as Higher, With Arms Wide Open, One Last Breath and My Sacrifice alongside some of the big singalongs featured in their live sets, tracks that will presumably feature when they embark on a short US tour dubbed Creedmas in December – the bout includes two pre-Christmas homecoming shows in their native Florida.

Speaking to this writer last year, frontman Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti tried to get their heads around the vast number of new young fans who were flocking to the band’s shows. “Those people would’ve been babies [during Creed’s initial run],” Tremonti contemplated, “so it’s a whole new generation for us. I think it has a lot to do with the social media stuff, people who’ve seen it on TikTok or people who’ve seen all these sport teams playing our songs, their parents talking about it, who knows? We’re glad to be able to play for a whole new audience.”

“What’s going on right now harkens me back to as it was happening so fast in ‘98/’99 all over again,” added Stapp. “It’s an incredible ride and I’m feeling such joy and fulfilment. It’s almost like a redemptive feeling with what’s happening right now.”

As yet, the Creed comeback appears limited to the US – the band have hardly ever played in the UK, although Alter Bridge, the group featuring Creed trio Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips, will be visiting our shores in March – it might be the closest British fans get to a Creed fix.