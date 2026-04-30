Ben Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s Creative Director, has spoken to Classic Rock about his relationship with the band and their new film, Burning Ambition.

"I spent the first few years of my life on the road,” says Smallwood, who was born in 1992, the same year that Fear Of The Dark came out, and, as the son of manager Rod, grew up around the band. “My life took a different trajectory, in the music industry but not with metal bands. Then I re-circled back to Maiden, and one of the first projects I took on was Burning Ambition [for which he’s co-producer]."

As well as the group, fans, ranging from actor Javier Bardem and Public Enemy’s Chuck D, to journalists, retired police officers, company CEOs and Smallwood’s father (“two whole days and his life story”) helped shape the narrative. "Our casting team reached out to fans from all around the world. Their stories and feelings influenced the film. They provided the emotion, the soul and the humanity.

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“Hopefully, people will understand more about the band members and their personalities too,” he continues. “But when they’re talking about, say, 1983, you’ll see film of them in 1983. As Steve Harris says in the film, he’s never liked being in front of the camera.”

Instead, an animated Eddie illustrates key scenes: “Like putting Eddie in a straitjacket when Bruce is thinking about leaving the band.”

Like 2025’s official book Infinite Dreams, Burning Ambition and this summer’s Eddfest are the cornerstones of Iron Maiden’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

“What we’re trying to do with Knebworth is create an unforgettable experience,” says Smallwood. “You buy a general admission ticket and you get access to all this stuff, including the Infinite Dreams Museum, which gives people a chance to take a look at some of the props they’ll only have seen before in the crowd at a show. Knebworth will be a party.”

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As Burning Ambition is a film partly about the fans, which is your favourite Iron Maiden song?

“Phantom Of The Opera. But also Killers and The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner. It changes, but those ones always put a kick in my step."

Burning Ambition will be shown in cinemas internationally from May 7. Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith are interviewed in the new issue of Classic Rock.