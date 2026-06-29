After last week's epic four-day Amazon Prime Day event, the dust has finally settled on the online shopping giant's first major sale of the year.

There were some neat savings on vinyl and CDs, turntables, rock and metal t-shirts and pop-culture collectables – and while the vast majority of discounts have disappeared, there are still a smattering of bargains to be picked up... if you're quick.

I've highlighted 15 of my favourites below, but I have no knowledge how long these prices will stick around for, so if you see something you like, grab it while you can.

Free 30-day trial New Prime subscribers get 30-DAYS FREE

Signing up for Amazon Prime is straightforward and there's currently a 30-day free trial available. After 30 days it's £8.99/$14.99 per month and you can cancel at any time. Prime members benefit from free delivery, access to Prime video, music and more. In the UK? Use this link for your 30-day free trial Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 free months

Amazon is making it easier (and cheaper) than ever to listen to your favourite music, offering an amazing 4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited streaming to new Prime members (or 3 months for existing). This deal is still live and it's a great way to explore everything the streaming service has to offer. This offer is available in both the US and UK. You'll have to be very quick to get this offer, as it's set to come to an end on Monday, June 29 at 8am PST/4pm BST. Read more Read less ▼

US deals