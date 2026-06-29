15 of the best Prime Day deals still going strong – grab them now while you still can
Amazon Prime Day came to an end last week, but I’ve discovered a bunch of bargains that are still live – but you’ll have to be quick to get them
After last week's epic four-day Amazon Prime Day event, the dust has finally settled on the online shopping giant's first major sale of the year.
There were some neat savings on vinyl and CDs, turntables, rock and metal t-shirts and pop-culture collectables – and while the vast majority of discounts have disappeared, there are still a smattering of bargains to be picked up... if you're quick.
I've highlighted 15 of my favourites below, but I have no knowledge how long these prices will stick around for, so if you see something you like, grab it while you can.
New Prime subscribers get 30-DAYS FREE
Signing up for Amazon Prime is straightforward and there's currently a 30-day free trial available. After 30 days it's £8.99/$14.99 per month and you can cancel at any time. Prime members benefit from free delivery, access to Prime video, music and more.
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Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 free months
Amazon is making it easier (and cheaper) than ever to listen to your favourite music, offering an amazing 4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited streaming to new Prime members (or 3 months for existing). This deal is still live and it's a great way to explore everything the streaming service has to offer. This offer is available in both the US and UK. You'll have to be very quick to get this offer, as it's set to come to an end on Monday, June 29 at 8am PST/4pm BST.
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US deals
There's a small Amazon discount on the wonderfully-titled Sound Burger turntable. It's a fun portable unit that impressed us so much that it features at the no.2 spot in our new-look guide to the best budget turntables. Definitely worth a closer look with any sort of discount applied.