Linkin Park announce new documentary Unshatter and tie-in album; watch trailer and live footage of Somewhere I Belong here
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By Matt Mills ( Metal Hammer, Louder )
Published
The film, directed by band member Joe Hahn, will hit cinemas on September 30
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Diamond-selling nu metal sensations Linkin Park have announced a documentary about their return and a tie-in live album.
The California six-piece have confirmed that their new film, Unshatter, will get a cinema release on September 30. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 13. Its soundtrack Unshatter: Live In São Paulo, recorded in Brazil during their comeback tour in 2024, comes out on September 25.
To accompany the news, the band have released Unshatter’s trailer as well as live footage of their performance of Somewhere I Belong in São Paulo. Watch both below.