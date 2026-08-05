Hear Ghost’s Tobias Forge sing on a brand-new re-imagining of Accept’s classic heavy metal deep cut Save Us, featuring Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and Korn drummer Ray Luzier

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and Korn drummer Ray Luzier have contributed to a re-recorded version of German heavy metal band Accept’s 1980 deep cut Save Us.

The re-imagining, which you can hear below, also features Accept themselves and is taken from an upcoming tribute album marking 50 years since the Solingen band formed. The 19-song set, Teutonic Titans 1976–2026, comes out on September 4 via Napalm.

Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffman says in a statement that Forge “was not really on my radar” until he met him at a show in Stockholm. The singer told him that Save Us was his favourite Accept song, and that he once wanted Ghost to cover it, but plans were scrapped.

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“Save Us? I don’t even remember that song,” Hoffman jokes. “Nobody has even mentioned that song! I had to go back and listen to it. After I saw a Ghost show it all made sense to me. It really fits his style and I could really imagine him doing that song really well. He’s right, it’s a fun song!”

Teutonic Titans 1976–2026 was announced in April and features guest spots from 50 rock and heavy metal musicians. Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and ex-Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee play on Fast As A Shark, Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford sings Balls To The Wall and The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan appears on Love Child.

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, Overkill singer Bobby Blitz, Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho and many others are set to appear on as-yet-undisclosed tracks.

Accept are also celebrating their 50th anniversary on the road. The band are currently making their way across mainland Europe and will perform at Helsinki Metal Fest on Friday, August 7. They’ll play two headline UK dates and a set at Stonedead festival in Newark later this month, before returning to the mainland for a headline tour from November to December.