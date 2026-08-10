Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: August 10, 2026

Anyone unconvinced by Greta Van Fleet's return to action, pay heed, for their return to action has now been augmented by a hard-fought victory in our most recent Tracks Of The Week fracas. This historic triumph is despite the close attention of London's one-man rock'n'roll phenomenon Cam Cole, who finished second. So congratulations to them. And indeed, to him.

Greta Van Fleet - Saw You Stand - YouTube Watch On

Third place was swallowed up by Hannah Wicklund, so congratulations to her, too. And now? We start again, with eight new candidates lined up to assume legendary status. We hope you enjoy them.

Sweat - Hilary

A loose-limbed, glam-booted banger with highly melodic feet in the camps of Heart and Cheap Trick, the latest single from these Pittsburgh rockers is a joyous thing to ingest. Also a strident calling card for their new album, In Dreams, which comes out in September. “Hilary lands in the sweet spot between glittering glam rock and late-’70s power pop,” the band say. “It’s a loud tribute to the friendships that become lifelines and the people who stay when things get messy, heavy, and uncomfortable — the ones who always show up when it matters most.”

Hilary - YouTube Watch On

Kris Barras Band - Beautiful Lie

The MMA fighting, blues noodling, hard-rocking singer/guitarist has the black attire and full sleeve tattoos of a metalcore star, but on Beautiful Lie he’s all about the oomphy yet tender hard rock with a moody, melodious heart under all the heavy, riffed-up muscle. Not long now til the release of its parent album, Monsters We Made – in fact, it’s out this week, accompanied by an in-store tour across the UK, with a full headline tour to come in October.

Kris Barras Band - Beautiful Lie (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Bites - Whenever You’re Ready

One of those rock’n’roll party-ready cheesefests whose substance sneaks up on you, Whenever You’re Ready put us in a great mood – it’s merrily, even proudly Route One lyrics (‘son of a gun / on the run’ etc etc) bounding into a warm, swinging pop rock chorus. Simple but effective harmonies complete the picture. Almost McFly-esque, but with more old-school heft. Feeling a little off today? Stick this on, turn it up and get some of those denim-clad Californian sunrays into your soul.

Whenever You're Ready - YouTube Watch On

Grace Bowers - Eat Shit And Live

Earlier this year Grace Bowers quit Youtube, stating “I’m deeply uncomfortable with the amount of old men here. I’m no longer interested in playing blues or whatever the hell keeps attracting yall. I’m done.” It was a sad reflection of a certain portion of the online world (even if dismissing the blues itself feels a little reductive), but now she’s back with a bright, snappy bang – singing and playing on this taste of her next chapter. As a singer Bowers has something of a young Gwen Stefani going on, and her guitar chops here are full of punk rock teeth, sort of like the Runaways meeting Tom Morello for a jam.

Grace Bowers - Eat Shit and Live (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Pineapple Thief - New World Order

New World Order is the opening track of the British progressive quartet’s new album, Far And Wide, and it’s a biting, punchy beast with a note of dystopian menace. Still imbued with the moodiness and light, clever touches we expect from them, but packing an extra level of hard-hitting edge that nods to the increasingly big stages and globe-trotting adventures they’ve had in recent years (including successful first South America shows and an expanded US live presence).

The Pineapple Thief - New World Order (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Frenzee - Unapologetically Me

Need some proper, no-bullshit punk rock'n'roll with a feminist kick in your life this week? Meet Frenzee, the Greek-Australian siblings with Bikini Kill, Motorhead and Amyl & The Sniffers in their hearts and sweaty gigs written into their DNA (not to mention the marathon traditional Greek folk sets that guitarist Adonis and drummer Nikos cut their teeth in as kids). Unapologetically Me is fast, furious, over in about two and a half minutes and bursting with beefy, riffy fire – a strong showcase for these guys, in other words.

FRENZEE - UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jack J Hutchinson - Rise Again

Kicking straight in with an absolute ripper of a riff (conjured up one soundcheck), Jack J Hutchinson’s new track finds him channeling his blues-come-southern foundations into a big, upward-punching rocker – laced with the richness and grit of his heroes. “I told my producer Josiah that I wanted to write a track that sounded like a mix between Blackberry Smoke and Led Zep,” Jack explains, “with a melodic chorus like Neil Young’s anthemic rockers.”

Jack J Hutchinson - Rise Again (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Crossbone Skully - Thunder Love feat. Phil Collen

In which Crossbone Skully mainman Tommy Henriksen continues his apparent quest to create music for people who think it's all been downhill since Def Leppard finished touring Hysteria. There are gang vocals and booming drums and a euphoric chorus and executive production from "Mutt" Lange, and just in case that isn't enough, Leppard's very own Phil Collen guests on guitar and backing vocals. Oh, and there's a girl wearing a Pyromania t-shirt in the video. The Leppard vibe is recreated so perfectly it feels churlish to call out any lack of originality, and besides, we're enjoying the results too much to complain.