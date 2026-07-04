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Some 45,000 fans have made the journey to London’s N4 in the blistering heat to witness this stage of Biffy Clyro's Futique tour: their own mini-festival of sorts and the pinnacle of their career thus far.

The Scottish trio have endured some emotionally trying times in the last 12 months, some big (get well soon, James Johnston), some a bit smaller (Scotland's woeful World Cup campaign in the USA). But they've each shown their mettle throughout it all and tonight is a testament to their unwavering resilience.

Following robust sets by San Diego's Wavves and the returning West Yorkshire four-piece Marmozets, Don Broco hit the stage dressed in black on this stiflingly hot summer afternoon. They're immediately in irrepressible form, with a set which leans heavily on their latest album Nightmare Tripping. Over the course of their slot, the Bedford quartet up the party atmosphere with an outrageous fusion of pop hooks and obnoxious nu metal riffs.



Frontman Rob Damiani – looking majestic with a Kevin Keegan Hamburg-era perm – effortlessly commands the crowd throughout their 10-song set. It's Bruce Willis, taken from their 2021 album Amazing Things, which ups the ante with its 'Yippee ki yay motherfucker' hook. The audience reply with a melange of limbs and pints, and look like a BBC montage of Box Park celebrations when Harry Kane scored that goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier in the week.

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"We're taking a hydration break," he tells the crowd in between mouthfuls of water to pantomime boos from the crowd. "It's thirsty work."

Nothing But Thieves bring a different atmosphere to their late afternoon slot. Where Don Broco are a raging house party with a bag of Madri beer and European energy drinks, this Southend five-piece offer something a little more refined. Maybe some nice wine and olives. Their 14-song set opens with Amsterdam and it's immediately apparent that Conor Mason remains a powerhouse vocalist, recalling the late Jeff Buckley as his voice soars over the band's driving, atmospheric alt-rock.

Bassist Naomi MacLeod (Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

And on to tonight's hosts Biffy Clyro. It's been quite the journey for the Scottish trio, who began their story as dissonant alt-rock alchemists and became gold-plated arena headliners over the course of 30 years or so.

This evening marks their biggest headline show on their own footing. They've headlined Reading and Leeds, Download, Sonisphere, and Bellahouston Park in Glasgow. In the run-up to this 45,000-capacity show in London's N4, frontman Simon Neil promised surprises and a setlist which will surprise long-time fans of the band.

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Across the capital, Metallica are gearing up to play as their tape of Ennio Morricone's The Ecstasy of Gold rolls at London Stadium seven miles away. Biffy have a similar trick up their sleeve, with the use of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings as their walk-on music; the poignant soundtrack from Oliver Stone's 1986 anti-war film gives the show a true sense of occasion and gravitas.

The setlist kicks off with the glorious riff from The Captain from 2009's Only Revolutions, backed by the first of many fireworks which sparkle in the dusk sky.

Simon, wearing a patchwork jean kilt from what we assume is the McLevi's clan, leads his formidable band with an almost permanent grin: drummer Ben Johnston, bassist Naomi MacLeod (admirably standing in for James), guitarist Mike Vennart, keyboard player Richard 'Gambler' Ingram, and string section Annemarie McGahon and Ailbhe Catherine.

"Here's something old school," says Neil, before picking out the opening bars of Justboy, a song from their 2002 debut Blackened Sky. The song which has been largely shelved in recent years to make way for their newer material draws massive cheers from the diehard fans, as does Booooom, Blast & Ruin, which hasn't been performed for almost a decade.

There are more surprises in store. There's the haunting a cappella of There's No Such Man as Crasp and the genre-twisting There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake.

After Mountains and a ton of confetti, there's the heartbreaking plea of Machines. Neil is joined on vocals by impact sub Henry Creel, otherwise known as One or Mr. Whatsit or Stranger Things villain Vecna (or to give him his actual name, Jamie Campbell Bower.



“We’re never going to forget tonight," says Neil with palpable pride, before the band close on the triple treat of Wolves of Winter, Bubbles and Many of Horror.

It's life-affirming stuff, alright, and an evening which will live long in the memory. Mon the Biff!

Biffy Clyro setlist – Finsbury Park, London: July 3, 2026

The Captain

That Golden Rule

Who's Got a Match?

Justboy

Biblical

God & Satan

A Little Love

Booooom, Blast & Ruin

Instant History

Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies

Hunting Season

Space

Cop Syrup

Different People

A Hunger in Your Haunt

Goodbye

There's No Such Man as Crasp

There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake

Black Chandelier

Mountains

Machines

Wolves of Winter

Bubbles

Many of Horror