Soundgarden with Taylor Momsen at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2025

Soundgarden will return to the stage next month. The band have announced they'll provide the halftime entertainment during the Seattle Seahawks' NFC West season opener against New England Patriots at Lumen Field.

The band will be joined by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and fronted by Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless, who has performed with Soundgarden several times since the death of Chris Cornell, most recently when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November.

Soundgarden have played four times since the death of Cornell. In 2019, they performed eight songs at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell show at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, with Momsen singing Rusty Cage, Drawing Flies and Loud Love. Three years later she joined them at the same venue to sing Black Hole Sun during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show.

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In 2024, Soundgarden played a six-song set billed as Nudedragons at the 1100-capacity Showbox in Seattle, with local singer Shaina Shepherd out front. And last year Momsen returned to sing Rusty Cage with the band at the Hall of Fame induction in Cleveland.

“The reality is I’m here for anything they want or need,” Momsen said following the Hall of Fame ceremony. “If they call me, I’m there. It’s that simple.”

The Pretty Reckless were the opening band on Soundgarden’s 2017 North American tour, and run of dates that ended in tragedy when Cornell took his life after a show in Detroit.

(Image credit: Soundgarden)