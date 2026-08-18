Irish sensations Fontaines D.C. have announced details of their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber. The follow-up to 2024's Romance, it'll arrive via XL Recordings on October 24.

"The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” says frontman Grian Chatten. "You step inside, and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.

"I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more.

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"I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.

“There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity."

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place,” adds bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?

The band have also released the first single from the album, the atmospheric Marianne. A video, directed by Dave Marsh, who's previously worked with the likes of Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Drake and Ed Sheeran, is on the way.

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Fontaines D.C. have several shows lined up in Europe and the US, including the UK's Reading and Leeds festivals. Full dates below.

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Aug 18: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Aug 20: Sankt Polten FM4 Frequency, Austria

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Stradbally Hall Electric Picnic, Ireland

Sep 18: Atlanta Shaky Knees, GA

Sep 20: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 27: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA