Fontaines D.C. announce "mind-altering" fifth album Dopamine Chamber. "This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning"
Listen to the atmospheric new Fontaines D.C. single Marianne now
Irish sensations Fontaines D.C. have announced details of their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber. The follow-up to 2024's Romance, it'll arrive via XL Recordings on October 24.
"The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” says frontman Grian Chatten. "You step inside, and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.
"I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more.
"I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.
“There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity."
"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place,” adds bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?
The band have also released the first single from the album, the atmospheric Marianne. A video, directed by Dave Marsh, who's previously worked with the likes of Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Drake and Ed Sheeran, is on the way.
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Fontaines D.C. have several shows lined up in Europe and the US, including the UK's Reading and Leeds festivals. Full dates below.
Fontaines D.C. 2026 dates
Aug 18: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Aug 20: Sankt Polten FM4 Frequency, Austria
Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 30: Stradbally Hall Electric Picnic, Ireland
Sep 18: Atlanta Shaky Knees, GA
Sep 20: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ
Sep 27: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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