The summer music festival season is in full swing, with live events happening all over the world featuring some of the biggest bands around. But, as you’ll be well aware, there’s no Glastonbury this year with the Worthy Farm festival having a fallow year, with the plan for it to return in 2027.

With the weather finally sorting itself out, have you thought about creating your own festival experience at home to fill the gap?

You and your friends can avoid the inevitable downpours, the massive queues at the bar, the pricy food, the late nights and the hassle of pitching a tent when you’d much rather be seeing live music.

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I’ve picked out several products that can help transform your living room, bedroom or patio into a mini-festival site - and with the BBC currently showing highlights and a selection of live sets from the 2025 festival including The Prodigy’s blistering performance, alongside classic performances such as Radiohead from 1997 and The Cure from 2019 via the BBC iPlayer, it’s a great time to add some festival joy to the summer.

1. AA Personalised wristbands: £12.99 at Amazon If you're planning on having a number of people round, you could always dish out these personalised wristbands at the door. This pack of 100 can be customised before you add them to your Amazon basket, so you can add a personal touch like people's names or the title of your home festival. You can also specify colours and font for the waterproof wristbands.

2. Kingston cord bean bag: £59.99 at Amazon Rather than sit on the sofa and re-watch Glastonbury highlights, these bean bags from Kingston are ideal for lounging about. They’re available in a wide variety of colours including Denim Blue, Ochre Yellow, Orange and Lavender, so you can mix things up when you scatter them around your makeshift festival site.

3. Deen Temporary tattoos for kids: £5.90 at Amazon Get the kids involved in your own mini-festival at home by getting them into the rock'n'roll spirit with these temporary tattoos. The kit contains 10 tattoo stickers, with each sheet measuring 12 x 6.8 cm, and while there are few to choose from, the pack with logos, skulls, guitars and flames gets my vote. They're made from skin-friendly, non-toxic materials, last for up to 5 days, and can be easily removed with soap and water.

4. VonShef picnic blanket: £16.99 at Amazon Spread this picnic blanket by VonShelf on top of your floor for home festival viewing, and you won’t have to worry about drinks being spilled or ketchup from your hotdog being splattered on the carpet as you try and heave yourself out of a bean bag. The blanket can also easily be tied up and carried thanks to a wee handle, making it a nice bit of festival camping kit when you go to the real thing. It’s also available in three different sizes and five different colours.

5. Philips HUE LED Bulbs 4-pack: £49.99 at Amazon I have several of these Philips, colour-changing HUE bulbs in my flat along with the company's excellent LED strips. They’re all controlled via the Philips HUE app and can be changed to a massive variety of colours and brightnesses. They really help create an atmosphere which would be ideal for your Glastonbury at home night. You can also save your favourite colour combinations and switch between them with a simple tap. This is a pack of four, and once you start using them, you won't be able to stop.