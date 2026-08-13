(Image credit: If These Walls Could Rock)

If These Walls Could Rock - At A Glance When: From Friday, August 14

Where: Purchase via Apple TV/Amazon Prime Video

Watch anywhere: With Nord VPN's 30-day trial

If These Walls Could Rock is a new documentary about the legendary Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood – and the story of the famous rock'n'roll hotel will hit streaming services later this week.

The Tyler Measom and Craig A. Williams-directed film lifts the lid on the famous LA resort and will dive “deep into the debauchery, the music, and the magic that made the Marquis the heartbeat of rock’n’roll for over six decades.”

Along with archival footage and animation, If These Walls Could Rock also features interviews with rock royalty including Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Nancy Wilson, Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Lzzy Hale, Gene Simmons, Dave Grohl, Billy Gibbons, Roger Daltrey, Chris Robinson and Matt Sorum.

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Sharon and Kelly Osbourne also feature to talk about Ozzy.

A synopsis reads: "Featuring an all-star rock'n'roll cast unlike any before it, If These Walls Could Rock is the outrageous story of West Hollywood's Sunset Marquis, a secret sanctuary for rock icons for more than 60 years. But at its core is the emotional journey between the father who founded the place, and the son who saved it."

The film will be available to purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, August 14 – the same day it premieres at the Landmark Sunset theatre in Los Angeles.

The release of If These Walls Could Rock comes just 24 hours after Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear hit Disney+/Hulu. The Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer-directed flick charts the Blink-182 drummer's rise to fame and his recovery after the horrific 2008 South Carolina plane crash that claimed the life of four of the six passengers onboard.

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How to watch If These Walls Could Rock

If you want to watch the star-studded documentary, it'll be available to purchase through a selection of streaming services including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

If you'd like to subscribe to either network, here are the details:

Apple TV: $12.99/£9.99 per month

Free trial?: Yes - one week

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99/£7.99 per month (standalone), $14.99/£8.99 per month (with Amazon Prime), $7.49/£4.49 per month (Student)

Free trial: Yes - 30 days

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be out of the country on holiday and want to watch If These Walls Could Rock as soon as it's available, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 75% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss the film, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Apple TV or Prime Video account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set.

If These Walls Could Rock | Official Trailer | Sunset Marquis Documentary - YouTube Watch On