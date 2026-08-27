Miss Chile delivers crushing death metal vocal during Miss World pageant. "Getting to bring metal to the Miss World stage was an incredible experience"

The talent contest at this year's Miss World pageant, held at Khanh Hoa Children's Cultural Palace in Nha Trang, Vietnam, has been enlivened by a crushing performance from Ignacia Fernández, the Chilean contestant who went viral late last year after sharing her death metal vocal skills during the Miss World Chile pageant in Santiago.

Fernández, who has fronted the Chilean progressive melodic death metal band Decessus since 2020, sang the band's The Hollow Descent – released as a single last year – during the contest.

Unfortunately, the judges failed to reward Hernandez for her efforts, and England's Grace Richardson, Guadeloupe's Annaëlle Ibo and the Philippines' Asia Rose Simpson filled the medal positions.

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"Getting to bring metal to the Miss World stage and share a part of who I am through music was an incredible experience," says Hernandez. "Every contestant who took part in the talent competition was extraordinary and unique. The level of talent was truly incredible, and I want to congratulate England on winning first place!

"Thank you to everyone, the organisation, and my fellow sisters here at MW who cheered me on and made this moment so special."

Decessus have released five singles – Deliverance, Dying Hope Blossoms, My War Of Pain, The Hollow Descent and Dark Flames – and made their UK debut at this year's Download Festival.

"Igancia exudes a quiet confidence that screams star quality," wrote Metal Hammer's man on the spot. "Holding herself with precise, careful movements that bring to mind the likes of Gaahl or Maynard James Keenan, where rabid energy isn't what makes them so captivating.

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"She might have been crowned Miss World Chile, but we could be seeing a future death metal queen. Closing out on the apocalyptic Deliverance, we'd like to think this won't be the last time we see Decessus on these shores."

The Miss World 2026 pageant will come to a climax on September 5, with the current title holder, Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri, crowning the victor.