Dolly Parton dead at 80

Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country music, has died, aged 80, at her home in Nashville.

A statement from the singer's Dolly Parton's PR reads:

"Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.

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"Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

"Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

The iconic singer's death was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver.



"I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,"he posted on Instagram. "It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness."

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One of the world's most recognised entertainers, Parton was one of the biggest and best-loved stars in country music. One of 12 children, the singer grew up "dirt poor" in the small town of Pittman Center, Tennessee. She was gifted her first guitar, aged seven, by an uncle, and made her debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in 1959, aged 13, introduced onstage by Johnny Cash.

An exceptional songwriter, Parton famously wrote the worldwide hits Jolene and I Will Always Love You in a single day.



Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.



“I’ve been rockin’ since the day I was born,” she told Classic Rock magazine the following year, “listening to Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and all these people that I loved in my youth. And so I just kind of put together a little song to explain that whole experience of going into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I was thinking back to those days, when I used to carry around my little transistor radio.”

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