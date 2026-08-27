Metal For Nepal launch emergency fundraising appeal following devastating flash flood which left 332 dead, with more than 900 people still missing

Metal For Nepal has launched an emergency fundraising appeal following a devastating flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border which has led to 332 deaths.

The severe flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts on the morning of August 26 also displaced families and damaged infrastructure in the country: experts suspect the flood may have been triggered by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating in Tibet.



Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority have revealed that 910 people are still missing as a result of the flood, and remain uncontactable. This includes 517 foreign citizens, 44 members of the Nepal Army and 28 Nepal police officers. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Metal For Nepal is mobilising to support affected communities, as they did during the 2015 Nepal earthquake. The charity uniting the global music and art community is working with local NGO partners on the ground to deliver relief as quickly and effectively as possible, from emergency supplies and clean water to longer-term rebuilding support. While the response will prioritise the welfare of children - who are especially vulnerable in the days following a disaster like this - the relief efforts are intended to reach affected community members of all ages.

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"We need to come together exactly like we did after the 2015 earthquake," says Metal For Nepal director Flower KC. "The heavy metal and tattoo community has always shown up for people in need, and this moment is no different. Every donation goes straight toward getting families and children the support they need right now."

Donations can be made here.

Donations of any size help Metal For Nepal and its local partners respond immediately, getting emergency support to families and children who have lost their homes.

Hundreds missing after deadly flash flood on Nepal-Tibet border | BBC News - YouTube Watch On