"Thank you, Dolly, for a lifetime of giving back and making the world a little brighter." Watch Jack White pay tribute to Dolly Parton onstage in London by covering Jolene

Jack White paid tribute to queen of country Dolly Parton by covering the late singer's timeless 1973 single Jolene at his show at London's Eventim Apollo last night (August 25).

Although The White Stripes regularly performed Jolene, which they covered in 2000 as a B-side, and released as a live single in 2004, White hasn't performed the song live since 2007, according to Setlist FM.

The country superstar's passing, at home in Nashville, Tennessee, was announced just a few hours before White took to the stage in Hammersmith last night. Pre-show, White, who also lives in Nashville, posted a photo of Parton on Instagram with the caption 'Instant Sainthood'.

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White's record label Third Man also saluted the much-loved musical icon in an Instagram post.

"Dolly’s legacy goes far beyond the music,” the caption read.

"For decades, she’s used her voice, her success, and her heart to make a difference. From the Imagination Library putting millions of books into children’s hands to supporting education, literacy, disaster relief, and communities in need.

"An incredible artist, philanthropist, advocate, and human being. Thank you, Dolly, for a lifetime of giving back and making the world a little brighter. Rest in peace 🦋🤍"

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A host of other musicians, celebrities and public figures have also paid their own personal tributes to Parton.



"Her songwriting, her singing, and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," Paul McCartney posted, calling the singer "the best."



"Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing," Elton John posted. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart"



"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," Mick Jagger posted. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much."

"Devastating news," Garbage posted. "The Queen of light itself. A one of one. A once in a lifetime. A sparkling rhinestone for all eternity. A true gift to humanity and the very best of us. Rest in peace sweet Dolly. Thank you for sharing your power, wisdom and spectacular song with us all.

We will always love you."