“This is going to be one hell of a bill”: Trivium and In Flames announce huge co-headline tour, Paleface Swiss and Vola supporting

US metalcore beloveds Trivium and Swedish melodic death metal luminaries In Flames have teamed up for a co-headline tour across Europe and the UK.

Supported by deathcore upstarts Paleface Swiss and Danish prog metal outfit Vola, the bands will start the run with a leg of Irish and UK shows from March 29 to April 4, including a stop at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London. Trivium will be the last band on for these gigs.

Then, from April 6 to May 7, the package will continue across the continental mainland. The shows in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland will be headlined by In Flames. See the full list of dates below.

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Artist pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday, August 26, at 10am CEST (9am BST), ahead of general sale from Friday, August 28, at 10am CEST (9am BST), via Trivium.org and InFlames.com.

Trivium comment: “We’re beyond stoked to be joining forces with our longtime friends In Flames once again for another legendary run across Europe and the UK. With Paleface Swiss and Vola joining us, this is going to be one hell of a bill. A new era of Trivium is about to begin. We’ll see you out there.”

In Flames add: “We are excited to return to Europe with our old friends in Trivium! Paleface Swiss and Vola round out an amazing bill. You don’t want to miss this epic night of metal coming YOUR way! See you soon…”

The announcement follows Trivium’s singer/guitarist Matt Heafy taking the stage with In Flames at the Swedish band’s Gothenburg festival, Goteborg Brinner, last weekend. The frontman sang their 1996 song Artifacts Of The Black Rain.

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Last month, the two bands announced a run of North American shows together, with Trivium headlining and In Flames special guest. With Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy and Frozen Soul supporting, the tour will make its way across the US and Canada in November and December this year.

Trivium teased the “unofficial start” of their “next era” with the announcement of their North American shows. They haven’t released an album since 2021’s In The Court Of The Dragon but have been working on new music in 2026. Their upcoming, 11th record will be their first with new drummer Alex Rudinger (ex-Whitechapel).

Meanwhile, In Flames continue to tour in promotion of their 2023 album, Foregone. It marked the band’s return to their melodic death metal sound, following many years exploring alt-metal and electronic textures.

Trivium’s Heafy has spoken multiple times about the influence In Flames have had on him and his bandmates. After his Goteborg Brinner appearance, he wrote on social media: “We’ve toured with In Flames six times now since 2005; and it’s been amazing to be able to go from a super fan, to a peer, to close friends.”

Trivium and In Flames 2027 European co-headline tour:

Mar 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland (Trivium headline)

Mar 31: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK (Trivium headline)

Apr 02: Manchester Co-op Live, UK (Trivium headline)

Apr 03: London Alexandra Palace, UK (Trivium headline)

Apr 04: Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK (Trivium headline)

Apr 06: Brussels Lotto Arena, Belgium

Apr 07: Paris Zénith, France

Apr 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 10: Dresden Messe Dresden, Germany

Apr 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 14: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland

Apr 16: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 17: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Apr 18: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Apr 20: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Apr 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 23: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Apr 24: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 25: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Apr 27: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark (In Flames headline)

Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norway (In Flames headline)

May 01: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden (In Flames headline)

May 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland (In Flames headline)

May 05: Riga Xiaomi Arena, Latvia

May 07: Katowice Spodek, Poland