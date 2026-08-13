Louder Than Life has announced set times - get planning on how you'll be spending your time at America’s largest rock and metal festival and grab tickets while you still can

Louder Than Life, America’s largest rock and metal festival, has officially announced the set times for its colossal 2026 edition, meaning you can get planning on how you'll be spending your weekend. And if you haven't got tickets yet, don't panic; there's still time to secure your place at what will surely be one of this year's most unforgettable, action-packed weekends.

Get your tickets for Louder Than Life 2026 here

Taking place September 17-20 at the Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Louder Than Life 2026 will see heavyweight headliners Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit and Tool head up a bill of almost 200 bands. Amongst them are the likes of Megadeth, Pantera, Pierce The Veil, A Day To Remember, Papa Roach, Gojira, Sublime, Danny Elfman, Rise Against, The Pretty Reckless and many, many more.

To get stuck into this year's set times and to start planning your weekend, head to the Louder Than Life website or, if you want to personalise your own schedule and get the most up to date information on what's happening across the festival, download the official Louder Than Life app.

(Image credit: Danny Wimmer Presents)

If you're yet to secure your pass for Louder Than Life 2026, you still can do via the Louder Than Life website, where a variety of options are waiting including General Admission, VIP and various packages. All ticket holders also get free access to the amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which for the weekend will be open exclusively to Louder Than Life attendees. You can find out everything else that will be happening on site during the weekend, including the huge variety of food and drink options, here.

Remember, Louder Than Life isn't just an amazing lineup with a plethora of experiences: it will boast some one-off performances that you won't find anywhere else. Amongst these are Pantera’s only U.S. show of 2026, Danny Elfman’s first show in the Eastern half of the U.S. for the first time in decades, reunion sets from Circa Survive, Get Scared, Blood For Blood, Metal Church, Primer 55, Sent By Ravens and 40 Below Summer and album celebrations including Jimmy Eat World's Bleed American, Sleeping With Sirens' Let's Cheers To This and Sepultura's Roots, courtesy of Cavalera.

So what's keeping you? Make sure you have your ticket, get on the app, download those set times and get ready for the weekend of the year.

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