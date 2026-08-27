"I think it surprised a lot of people!" Tears For Fears announce Deluxe Reissue of 1989's The Seeds Of Love

Tears For Fears will release a new Deluxe Edition of their 1989 third album, The Seeds Of Love, on various formats, through UMC, on October 16.

The new reissue includes brand-new Steven Wilson Atmos and Stereo mixes (Wilson ranks The Seeds Of Love as one of his top five albums of all time).

The album is reissued on various vinyl and CD formats, including a 2LP edition on special-effect blue vinyl with alternate artwork, which pairs the original album with a second disc of B-sides and demos, some of which are appearing on vinyl for the first time, a three-CD set featuring alternate and rare mixes, single versions and B-sides, and a limited edition Blu-ray.

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Released in September 1989, the heavily Beatles-influenced album was a commercial and critical triumph, debuting at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and achieving Platinum certification from the BPI within just three weeks. In the United States, it was also a Platinum album, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200.

"Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest," says Roland Orzabal. "I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties."

"The tracks I liked then, I still like now," adds Curt Smith. "Woman In Chains, Badman’s Song, Sowing The Seeds Of Love and Advice For The Young At Heart have all stuck around. We still play those live."

Pre-order The Seeds Of Love.

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Pre-order The Seeds Of Love Blu-ray.

(Image credit: UMC)

Tears For Fears: The Seeds Of Love Deluxe Edition

2LP Deluxe Edition

The original album plus a bonus LP of B-sides, demos and rare recordings, several appearing on vinyl for the first time. Housed in alternative sleeve artwork and pressed on limited edition blue marbled vinyl.

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words

Side Three

1. Tears Roll Down

2. Always In The Past

3. My Life In The Suicide Ranks

4. Music For Tables

5. Johnny Panic And The Bible of Dreams

Side Four

1. Rhythm Of Life (Demo)*

2. Advice For The Young At Heart (Demo)*

3. Swords And Knives (Demo)*

4. Famous Last Words (Demo)*

5. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Instrumental / Demo)*

*First time on vinyl

3CD Deluxe Edition

Expanded 3CD edition featuring the original remastered album, B-sides, radio edits, alternate mixes and rare recordings from The Seeds Of Love era, presented in a deluxe digipack with interviews and commentary.



CD 1 - The Seeds Of Love

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman's Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

5. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

6. Swords And Knives

7. Year Of The Knife

8. Famous Last Words

CD 2 - The Sun - Single Seeds / 45s and B-sides

1. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (7" Version)

2. Tears Roll Down

3. Woman In Chains (Single Version)

4. Always In The Past

5. My Life In The Suicide Ranks

6. Woman In Chains (Instrumental Version 2)

7. Advice For The Young At Heart (7" Version)

8. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Instrumental Version)

9. Music For Tables

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix One)

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix Two)

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (US Radio Edit)

13. Woman In Chains (US Radio Edit)

14. Advice For The Young At Heart (Italian Radio Edit)

15. Year Of The Knife (Canadian Single Version)

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams

CD 3 - The Moon - Radio Edits and Early Mixes

1. The Year Of The Knife (Overture)

2. Year Of The Knife (Early Mix / Instrumental Version)

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Alternate Mix)

4. Tears Roll Down (Alternate Mix)

5. The Year Of The Knife (Steve Chase 7" Remix)

6. Badman's Song (Early Mix)

7. Advice For The Young At Heart (Backing Track)

8. The Year Of The Knife (Instrumental Version)

9. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix One / 7" Edit)

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Early Mix / Instrumental)

11. Woman In Chains (US Radio Edit 2)

12. Year Of The Knife (Canadian Single Version / Instrumental)

13. Famous Last Words (French Radio Edit)

14. Woman In Chains (Reprise)

1LP Steven Wilson Mix (D2C Only)

The classic 1989 album newly mixed in stereo by Steven Wilson, pressed on exclusive sunburst orange and red vinyl.

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words

1LP Half-Speed Master Edition

The classic 1989 album remastered by Jon Astley and cut at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios for enhanced audio fidelity and exceptional vinyl playback.

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words

Limited Edition Blu-ray

Steven Wilson Atmos Mix

Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix

Steven Wilson Stereo Mix

Steven Wilson Instrumental Atmos Mix

Steven Wilson Instrumental 5.1 Mix

Steven Wilson Instrumental Stereo Mix

1989 Stereo Mix (Miles Showell 2023 Remaster)

BONUS TRACKS: TOWNHOUSE LIVE JAM SESSIONS

Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam

Broken – Townhouse Jam

Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam

Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam

Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam

Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam