Watch Stevie Nicks sing fan favourite Stand Back on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Stevie Nicks has also paid tribute to Dolly Parton: "A week with Dolly was like a master class for me"
The great Stevie Nicks has returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live to sing her 1983 single Stand Back. The Fleetwood Mac star was last on the show in late 2024, when she performed her protest anthem The Lighthouse.
Nicks, who was introduced on the show by guest host, country musician rapper Jelly Roll, performed Stand Back just days ahead of her appearance at the Olivia Rodrigo-curated Daisy Chain Fields event at Great Park in Irvine, California, this Saturday.
Stand Back, which appeared on Nicks' Wild Heart album, originally featured the late Prince on synthesisers, who guested on the track after Nicks revealed it was derived from his own Little Red Corvette.
“I actually wrote the lyric on my wedding day, Nicks told Classic Rock. "Me and my husband [Kim Anderson] were driving up to San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on our honeymoon when Little Red Corvette came on the radio, and I started humming a new melody to it.
"My husband said, ‘That's great!’ Then we pulled over to buy a portable cassette player to record my idea. Kim actually knew Prince because he worked at Warner Brothers, but I was able to get Prince’s number myself. I am Stevie Nicks, after all.”
Artists performing alongside Nicks at Daisy Chain Fields include Bikini Kill, Die Spitz, Doechii, KATSEYE, Garbage, Chappell Roan, The Breeders and more.
Nicks has also paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton, describing the week she spent in Nashville contributing to Parton's Rockstar album as the "best week ever."
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"A week with Dolly was like a master class for me," says Nicks. "I tried to be a sponge – and learn everything I could learn from her – in a very few days. Learning from her was easy because she was a really good teacher. I think she saw me as a really good student; I just tried to listen.
"She said she could become a rock star – and I watched her do it."
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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