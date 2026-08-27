"She said she could become a rock star - and I watched her do it." Steve Nicks pays tribute to Dolly Parton, and recalls "best week ever" recording with her in Nashville
"A week with Dolly was like a master class for me"
Steve Nicks has posted a hand-written tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and described working with the undisputed queen of country music as a "masterclass".
Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, in Nashville, aged 80.
Nicks and Parton spent time together in Nashville when Parton was recording songs for her 2023 album Rockstar. The pair collaborated on a new take on What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done For You, which Nicks demoed, but never released, for her 1985 solo album Rock a Little.
In a 2023 interview with USA Today, Parton described the track as "a cute little song", and recalled working with Nicks as "fun" when asked about the most enjoyable moments of recording the album.
In a new instagram post, Nicks shares her own thoughts on the experience.
"I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her ‘Rock Star’ album," she writes. "Best week ever.
"A week with Dolly was like a master class for me. I tried to be a sponge ~ and learn everything I could learn from her ~ in a very few days. Learning from her was easy because she was a really good teacher. I think she saw me as a really good student; I just tried to listen.
"She said she could become a rock star ~ and I watched her do it. When I was there she was not even close to being finished gathering more rock & roll songs that she wanted to sing."
Nicks concluded her post with a remembrance verse for Parton.
"So,
Dolly, Dolly, Dolly ~
Rock and Roll & Country ~
Carry all those songs with you ~
Right up to heaven ~
Sing your songs to all those you meet
This will be their blessing
Dolly, how we’ll miss you
There’ll never be another you ~
And I will always love you
Love Love Love,
Stevie”
A host of other musicians, celebrities and public figures have also paid their own personal tributes to Parton.
"Her songwriting, her singing, and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," Paul McCartney posted, calling the singer "the best."
"Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing," Elton John posted. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart"
"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," Mick Jagger posted. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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