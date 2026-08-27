"She said she could become a rock star - and I watched her do it." Steve Nicks pays tribute to Dolly Parton, and recalls "best week ever" recording with her in Nashville

Steve Nicks has posted a hand-written tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and described working with the undisputed queen of country music as a "masterclass".

Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, in Nashville, aged 80.

Nicks and Parton spent time together in Nashville when Parton was recording songs for her 2023 album Rockstar. The pair collaborated on a new take on What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done For You, which Nicks demoed, but never released, for her 1985 solo album Rock a Little.



In a 2023 interview with USA Today, Parton described the track as "a cute little song", and recalled working with Nicks as "fun" when asked about the most enjoyable moments of recording the album.

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In a new instagram post, Nicks shares her own thoughts on the experience.

"I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her ‘Rock Star’ album," she writes. "Best week ever.



"A week with Dolly was like a master class for me. I tried to be a sponge ~ and learn everything I could learn from her ~ in a very few days. Learning from her was easy because she was a really good teacher. I think she saw me as a really good student; I just tried to listen.



"She said she could become a rock star ~ and I watched her do it. When I was there she was not even close to being finished gathering more rock & roll songs that she wanted to sing."

What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks) (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Nicks concluded her post with a remembrance verse for Parton.



"So,

Dolly, Dolly, Dolly ~

Rock and Roll & Country ~

Carry all those songs with you ~

Right up to heaven ~

Sing your songs to all those you meet

This will be their blessing

Dolly, how we’ll miss you

There’ll never be another you ~

And I will always love you

Love Love Love,

Stevie”

A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks) A photo posted by on

A host of other musicians, celebrities and public figures have also paid their own personal tributes to Parton.



"Her songwriting, her singing, and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," Paul McCartney posted, calling the singer "the best."



"Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing," Elton John posted. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart"



"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," Mick Jagger posted. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much."