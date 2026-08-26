“We could bring Pink to the dark side”: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale reveals her dream non-rock collaborators

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Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale has revealed the non-rock and heavy metal acts she’d love to make music with.

During a fan Q&A in the brand-new issue of Metal Hammer, the Grammy-winning Pennsylvania band’s frontwoman says that US pop singer/songwriter Pink and UK folk-indie hitmakers Mumford & Sons are her dream collaborators.

“Pink would be cool – we could bring her to the dark side,” she says. “One of the albums we love that is way, way outside our genre is [this year’s] Prizefighter by Mumford & Sons. It’d be cool to work with them.”

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Elsewhere in the interview, Hale and her guitarist Joe Hottinger are asked whether Halestorm will make a fourth Reanimate EP, continuing the covers trilogy that’s seen the rockers take on hits by Lady Gaga, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Metallica and many others.

“Maybe a full album. I don’t know,” Hale suggests. “We have a long running list of covers we’d like to try our hand at.”

“Now we have our own studio too,” Hottinger adds.

Halestorm are no strangers to collaboration. In 2013, the four-piece reissued their second album The Strange Case Of… and included a “guest version” of closing ballad Here’s To Us. It included appearances from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy, Wolfgang Van Halen and others.

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In 2020, Hale teamed up with Mongolian folk rockers The Hu for their single Song Of Women, and in 2024, Halestorm and metalcore band I Prevail released a collaborative single called Can U See Me In The Dark?. Last month, Hale and Hottinger performed vocals and guitar on a cover of Soundgarden rarity Birth Ritual featuring the grunge stars’ drummer Matt Cameron.

A collaboration with Pink may be likelier than it seems. When UK metal legends Judas Priest were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2023, the So What singer approached frontman Rob Halford and revealed that she was a teenage metalhead.

Halford later recalled to Metal Hammer: “Pink came up to me and said, ‘I need to tell you something,’ and I was thinking, ‘Oh god, what have we done?’ She said when she was in school, she and her friends used to stencil the Judas Priest logo on their notebooks.”

Halestorm, who’ve sold more than three million albums in the US since debuting in 2009, released their sixth album Everest last August via Atlantic. They’re currently gearing up for a North American tour supporting J-metal idols Babymetal, which kicks off in Denver on September 2. They’ll play Kentucky festival Louder Than Life along the way on September 19.

Read the full interview with Hale and Hottinger in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order now and get your copy delivered directly to your door.