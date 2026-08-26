"You're going to see an oversized bat eat the head off of a human." Take a look inside Universal Studios' Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house

Universal Studios' Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house will open later this week at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando (and in Hollywood on September 3). And thanks to YouTube channel Exploring Attractions you can now take a preview inside the spooky dwelling.



Please note: it features a lot of skulls.



According to a press statement, the two immersive attractions will transport fans through "iconic moments spanning more than four decades of music, imagery and storytelling" and create "a powerful new touchpoint for fans around the world." The haunted house features scenes inspired by the artwork of legendary albums including Blizzard Of Ozz, Diary Of A Madman, Bark At The Moon, No More Tears and Ordinary Man.



"Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal — he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror," says John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. "We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince Of Darkness."

Lora Sauls, assistant director of creative development and show direction for art, design and entertainment at Universal Orlando, spoke to Metal Hammer recently to offer a glimpse into what to expect.



"You’re going into a very Gothic church or temple-like [structure], you’re going to see above you the Ozzy Osbourne symbol, Ozzy is there with all of his cloaked minions or followers," says Sauls. "There’s vision pools that you’re seeing some of his concerts and you're seeing him on stage in, and then you go into the dungeons and you’re seeing him in the dungeon – Patient Number 9, if you will.

"Then what I love is you're going to see an oversized bat eat the head off of a human. Role reversal in such a good way. You're going into the cemetery and seeing Ozzy as the werewolf. You’re gonna see the Crazy Train and get on the Crazy Train with Ozzy as the conductor of the Crazy Train.

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"And you end with Ozzy on his throne from his very last concert. We got the assets of that throne, so you're going to see the Prince Of Darkness on his throne with his dragon beside him. I love the dancing demons – female dancing demons that are very 80s-inspired, they’re amazing – that are kind of leading up to that throne. Then there’s a very special final scare in that scene. So we think there’s going to be a lot of people that have an emotional connection to this house. It is an absolutely gorgeous house. It checks all the gothic, horror box off for us. It is beautiful."

Are you ready? Then step inside...

FIRST LOOK Ozzy Osbourne Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights 2026 | Universal Studios - YouTube Watch On

"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created," Sharon and Jack Osbourne jointly stated when the attraction was announced. "Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."



The Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness haunted houses open for business on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both attractions will be open until November 1.