Want to make music like Sleep Token? Bassist III and guitarist IV show off new signature instruments with vocal-free version of Vore

Sleep Token bassist III and guitarist IV now have their own signature Jackson and Charvel guitar models.

The Fender-owned US manufacturers have unveiled the Charvel Pro Mod San-Dimas Bass V and the Jackson Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC, modelled on the specs used by the masked pop-metal players.

The bass is on sale for £1,399, $1,599.99 US and €1,649, while the guitar is available for £1,949, $2,199.99 USD and €2,299. Fender say that the instruments “are built to the exact specifications of Sleep Token’s guitarist and bassist, capturing their genre-defying and mystifying sound”.

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Justin Norvell, Chief Product Officer at Fender, comments: “Sleep Token’s sonic and visual identity is so distinctive, and the Jackson and Charvel signature models are a huge part of shaping that sound.

“These instruments let players tap directly into that tone: the Jackson features a whole-octave-down tuning paired with an EverTune 6 bridge for rock-solid stability in that low register, while the Charvel is a five-string bass built with custom Fishman pickups for added clarity and punch in the mix.

“We’re always looking for artists who redefine what a signature instrument can be, and Sleep Token does exactly that.”

The masked UK band have showcased the model’s capabilities by releasing a new, instrumental version of Vore, a single from their 2023 breakthrough album, Take Me Back To Eden. Watch and listen below.

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Fronted by anonymous singer ‘Vessel’ and formed in 2016, Sleep Token are one of the fastest-rising bands in heavy metal history. After their first two albums, 2019’s Sundowning and 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb, were modest commercial successes, they found widespread fame on TikTok by releasing a string of singles in early 2023. They played their first arena show, at London’s Wembley Arena, the following December.

In May 2025, the band released their fourth album, Even In Arcadia, which charted number one in the UK, the US and multiple other markets. The following month, they headlined the UK’s largest rock festival, Download, to an estimated 80,000 people.

Despite the commercial success, Sleep Token’s music has been fiercely polarising. Even In Arcadia was met with mixed reviews, ranging from four stars out of five in Metal Hammer to 2.3 out of 10 in Pitchfork. Ben Beaumont-Thomas, music editor of The Guardian, called their material “some of the most profoundly turgid music ever made”.

In June last year, God Forbid and ex-Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle penned a Metal Hammer op-ed defending the four-piece. He wrote: “Sleep Token’s crime is not their artistic choices; it’s the audacity to become the most popular rock act on earth with those choices.”