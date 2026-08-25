"Every song sounds like it's from a different world." Queens Of The Stone Age announce details of ninth album Perfecth, share new single Insignificant Other

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their ninth album, Perfecth, on October 30 via Matador Records.



Having already teased the follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman with the single Easy Street, Josh Homme's band have shared a second. song from the record, Insignificant Other.



"It's a song about distance," says Homme. "About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that."

Queens of the Stone Age - Insignificant Other (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The album title apparently reflects Homme's belief that the word 'Perfect' doesn't exist. Which it blatantly does. But rock stars gonna rock star, we guess.



"Every song sounds like it's from a different world," says Homme. "And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that."

A press statement adds: "Kintsugi - the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by filling its cracks with gold - holds that what has been shattered is made more beautiful, not less, by the act of repair. This is the spirit in which Perfecth was made. An album that could only have been made right now thanks to Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore taking significant evolutionary steps as a collective and arriving at hard-won clarity, its nine songs map different forms of love: of family, friends, and others both significant and insignificant. The loves that break you beyond survival and the loves that put you back together."

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The album tracklisting is:



1. It’s Only Love

2. Insignificant Other

3. Where The Goth Girls At?

4. Mono

5. From The Cliff

6. Sunday

7. Easy Street

8. Phantom Limb

9. Run Away From The Mob



Produced by Homme and Michael Shuman, Perfecth will be available on CD, standard black vinyl, on clear vinyl, and as a limited Deluxe Edition - a gatefold LP package which includes handwritten lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope as well as a bespoke piece of art temporarily placed in a custom pocket - exclusively on the QOTSA and Matador webstores.