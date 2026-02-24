Paul Weller announces 48-track Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 album, adds Irish gigs
The Modfather to release compilation of radio sessions recorded at the BBC between 2008-2024
Paul Weller is to release an expansive 48-track compilation of his various BBC radio sessions.
Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 will feature songs spanning the 67-year-old singer/songwriter's career, between 2008-2024, from reworked takes on classic songs by The Jam and The Style Council through to his acclaimed solo career, and will includes Weller's unique interpretations of songs by artists as diverse as Billie Eilish and The Kinks.
It also includes When Your Garden’s Overgrown and Boy About Town as featured on the limited edition seven inch single he'll release on Record Store Day, April 18.
As denoted by its title, the album is the follow up to Weller's 2008 compilation Weller at the BBC, which brought together BBC performances recorded between 1990 – 2008.
Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 tracklist:
CD1
1. Gravity
2. What Was I Made For?
3. One Bright Star
4. That Pleasure
5. From The Floorboards Up
6. Woo Sé Mama
7. Aim High
8. Time Of The Season
9. Drifters
10. Pieces Of A Dream
11. Movin On
12. That Dangerous Age
13. Start!
14. Shout To The Top
15. Going My Way
16. Days
CD2
1. Rise Up Singing
2. No Tears To Cry
3. Flying Fish
4. When Your Garden’s Overgrown
5. Wake Up The Nation
6. Invisible
7. Village
8. The Cranes Are Back
9. Fat Pop
10. Dragonfly
11. Around The Lake
12. Foot Of The Mountain
13. I've Never Found A Girl (Who Loves Me Like You Do)
14. Have You Made Up Your Mind
15. The Attic
16. White Horses (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)
17. Have You Ever Had It Blue (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)
CD3
1. Aspects (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)
2. Rip The Pages Up
3. Cosmic Fringes
4. Sea Spray
5. Boy About Town (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)
6. White Sky
7. The Eton Rifles
8. I Woke Up
9. Wild Wood
10. Burn Out
11. Long Time
12. These City Streets
13. Say You Don’t Mind
14. My Ever Changing Moods
15. Broken Stones
In additional Weller news, new dates in Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Ludlow have been added to his previously announced UK and Irish tour this summer.
Weller will play Belfast's Custom House Square on June 24, Cork Live at the Marquee on June 26, Dublin's Fairview Park on June 28, and Ludlow Castle on July 17.
Get tickets here.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
