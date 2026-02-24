Paul Weller announces 48-track Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 album, adds Irish gigs

Paul Weller is to release an expansive 48-track compilation of his various BBC radio sessions.



Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 will feature songs spanning the 67-year-old singer/songwriter's career, between 2008-2024, from reworked takes on classic songs by The Jam and The Style Council through to his acclaimed solo career, and will includes Weller's unique interpretations of songs by artists as diverse as Billie Eilish and The Kinks.

It also includes When Your Garden’s Overgrown and Boy About Town as featured on the limited edition seven inch single he'll release on Record Store Day, April 18.



As denoted by its title, the album is the follow up to Weller's 2008 compilation Weller at the BBC, which brought together BBC performances recorded between 1990 – 2008.

(Image credit: Parlophone/Warner)

Weller At The BBC Vol. 2 tracklist:



CD1



1. Gravity

2. What Was I Made For?

3. One Bright Star

4. That Pleasure

5. From The Floorboards Up

6. Woo Sé Mama

7. Aim High

8. Time Of The Season

9. Drifters

10. Pieces Of A Dream

11. Movin On

12. That Dangerous Age

13. Start!

14. Shout To The Top

15. Going My Way

16. Days

CD2



1. Rise Up Singing

2. No Tears To Cry

3. Flying Fish

4. When Your Garden’s Overgrown

5. Wake Up The Nation

6. Invisible

7. Village

8. The Cranes Are Back

9. Fat Pop

10. Dragonfly

11. Around The Lake

12. Foot Of The Mountain

13. I've Never Found A Girl (Who Loves Me Like You Do)

14. Have You Made Up Your Mind

15. The Attic

16. White Horses (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)

17. Have You Ever Had It Blue (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)



CD3



1. Aspects (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)

2. Rip The Pages Up

3. Cosmic Fringes

4. Sea Spray

5. Boy About Town (with London Metropolitan Orchestra & Hannah Peel)

6. White Sky

7. The Eton Rifles

8. I Woke Up

9. Wild Wood

10. Burn Out

11. Long Time

12. These City Streets

13. Say You Don’t Mind

14. My Ever Changing Moods

15. Broken Stones

In additional Weller news, new dates in Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Ludlow have been added to his previously announced UK and Irish tour this summer.

Weller will play Belfast's Custom House Square on June 24, Cork Live at the Marquee on June 26, Dublin's Fairview Park on June 28, and Ludlow Castle on July 17.



Get tickets here.

(Image credit: Press)