Paramount Plus have launched a 77% off Cyber Monday deal which is surprisingly good if you're a music fan

Paramount Plus is joining the fray of streaming platforms offering hefty discounts on their services in honour of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Right now, they are offering a not insignificant 77% off two months of their ad-free streaming service, with the price set at $2.99 for the first two months (it resumes to the normal price of $12.99 after this period).
Paramount Plus with Showtime is usually $12.99 per month, but right now they're offering it for $2.99 for ad-free access for two months. That's a big saving right there!
Use code: BF-ADFREE to grab your deal, and read below for tips on all the best music content the platform has to offer.
There's a surprising amount of decent music stuff tucked away on Paramount Plus. There's As We Speak, a film which explores America's weaponisation of rap and hip-hop music against artists in the US' criminal justice system and abroad. There's the Behind The Music documentary series with Huey Lewis, Bret Michaels, Alanis Morissette, Motley Crue and many more. There's Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, a series in which the Rush legend interviews his favourite bassists including Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic.
It also includes How Music Got Free, an exploration of how Napster, Limewire and "internet pirates who nearly destroyed the music industry". We imagine Lars Ulrich will be watching this one, shaking his head in disgust, quietly muttering "I told you so!" to himself. There's also Family Legacy, which offers a different view of some of our favourite musicians by interviewing their children.
Elsewhere there are docs on 80s hair metal, Lollapalooza, Madonna, Elvis, Don McLean's American Pie, Willie Nelson and Milli Vanilli, if that's your sort of thing.
