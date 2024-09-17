Amazon mark the return of Prime Big Deal Days with 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Back in July, Amazon held their annual Prime Day event - two days of deals that saw money lopped off everything from headphones and speakers, to Lego kits and turntables. Now they’ve announced their Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 8 & 9 - another two days of bargains that we’ll be covering right here on Louder.

And to mark the news, the online shopping giants is offering four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited - the perfect opportunity for you to explore more than 100 million tracks, including albums in spatial audio, where they can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free

If you're a Prime member, you can grab four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and October 10. The offer has been set up to mark the return of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days and is open to new subs. And if you're not a Prime member, you can still get 3 free months if you're quick.

This new Amazon Music Unlimited deal to celebrate the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days on October 8 & 9 is available to new Amazon Prime subscribers. If you choose to continue the service following the free four-month trial period, you'll be charged $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to $9.99/£9.99 per month.

But even if you haven't yet signed up to Amazon Prime, you can still get a cracking offer on this deal and claim three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. And if you're tempted to sign up to Prime, don't forget that a subscription comes with a whole range of benefits including speedy delivery on your purchases, early access to lightning deals and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited features in our guide to the best music streaming services thanks to its on-demand, ad-free music streaming, advert-free podcasts, the ability to listen offline and music delivery in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Paired through a set of our favourite headphones for music or loudest Bluetooth speakers, the listening experience is awesome.