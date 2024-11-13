I’ve just subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited for 3 months free: Here’s why you should too

I’ve taken advantage of 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited - here's what you need to know if you’ve yet to take the plunge

Over the years, I’ve subscribed to most of the big music streaming services, but with Amazon Music Unlimited currently offering a free 3 month trial, I thought I would dive in and explore what it has to offer.

With more than 100 million songs, HD and Spatial Audio, ad-free podcasts, playlists galore and Alexa voice control, Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the most popular music streaming services around.

From a blank slate, I searched for The Cure’s new album Songs Of A Lost World and found it was available in Ultra HD which Amazon say is “up to 10 times the quality of standard streaming services.” Opening track Alone sounded amazing through my Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones with noise cancelling activated and really brought the textures to life.

Going back to the main menu - which shares a similar vibe to Apple Music - after listening to Alone, Amazon Music Unlimited had recommended albums by the likes of Siouxsie And The Banshees, The Sisters Of Mercy, Cocteau Twins, The Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus And Mary Chain, The The, Bauhaus and Echo And The Bunnymen, so the algorithm is definitely working and in a good place.

Another thing I really liked about using Amazon Music Unlimited on both my MacBook and smartphone app is the ability to switch between different levels of audio quality. For example, if an album is marked as Ultra HD, you can switch between the 24-bit, 96 kHz setting and the standard version on the fly, just by pressing or clicking a tab under whatever track is playing.

I also appreciated the app’s ‘X-ray’ function, which gives you facts about the band and album your listening to, release dates, song writing credits, line-up changes, group history and more through a series of slides.

If you have yet to explore Amazon Music Unlimited, with 3 months completely free, this is the perfect time to do so. There's a bunch of stuff to discover, loads of curated playlists, a fantastic selection of music, excellent audio options, all the podcasts you could ever want and more.

If you decide to keep your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription after the three months, you’ll be charge $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime members, the month fee is reduced to $9.99/£9.99 per month.

And don't forget that Black Friday will be with us on November 29 - and I'll be keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday streaming deals, covering music, TV and film.

