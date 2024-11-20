Listen to the stories of Ozzy, Sammy Hagar, Bruce Springsteen and more for FREE - score 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited now with Audible

Last week, I took advantage of 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and I’ve been really impressed with its vast library and excellent selection of music in Ultra HD. And things only got better when I woke up this morning to discover that Amazon’s audiobook service Audible has now been included through the music app.

Amazon Music Unlimited with Audible: Get 3 months completely free

As if 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited wasn’t enough, the online shopping giant has decided to include Audible in the app - meaning you can listen to one audiobook a month free. Audible is home to a vast selection including sci-fi, fantasy, historical fiction, contemporary classics and, of course, music autobiographies.

If you already have the Amazon Music Unlimited app installed, you may have to update it before you see the Audible tab on top of the home screen. Click it, and you’ll be presented with several categories including Most Popular, Best Of 2024, New Releases, Only From Audible, Great First Listens, Music Memories and more.

My first pick was The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer, but it’s also worth noting that you can select any audiobook and click ‘save for later’ so you don’t lose track of interesting listens.

Looking through the menus for music biographies, a quick search showed me Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen, My Effin’ Life by Geddy Lee, Into The Void by Geezer Butler, I Am Ozzy by Ozzy Osbourne, Confess by Rob Halford, What Does This Button Do? by Bruce Dickinson and Sammy Hagar’s Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock.

As for Amazon Music Unlimited, I love the fact I can switch between audio quality levels on the fly, either on my phone app or on desktop - and with 100 million tracks to explore, podcasts galore and curated playlists, this is a great time to dive in and see what’s on offer - all for free for three months.

Don't forget that Black Friday will be here on November 29 and I'll be keeping my eyes on all the best Black Friday streaming deals and more.

More Black Friday guides