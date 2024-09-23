Don’t miss this epic Disney+ deal: Music docs, Star Wars, Marvel & more for just $1.99/£1.99 a month for three months

If you’ve been holding off taking the plunge into Disney+, now is the perfect time to explore everything the film and TV streaming service has to offer. That’s because you can currently get a subscription to the standard plan with ads for just $1.99/£1.99 a month for three months… but you’ll have to be quick, as the offer comes to a close on Friday, September 27. The offer is for new and eligible returning subscribers only.

This Disney+ offer will be over towards the end of the week, so get in quick if you want to explore all the streaming service has to offer for this low price. Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star and National Geographic channels means there's something for everyone. The offer is for new and eligible returning subscribers only.

Disney + has fast become my favourite film and TV streaming service thanks to an outrageous amount of content. It’s home to a bunch of music-related films and documentaries including The Beatles: Get Back, McCartney 3,2,1, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, The Beach Boys and Camden documentaries and Pam & Tommy.

There’s also cult classics such as The Walking Dead, The X Files to dig into - and don’t forget that all four seasons of the brilliant comedy-drama Only Murders In the Building is ready to watch right now.

The entire Star Wars galaxy is available to watch, and that includes all those classic films, alongside series such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

The whole Marvel universe is ready to watch too - and after years of only watching the occasional film, a couple of weeks ago, I decided I was going to watch the complete MCU films, One-Shots and series in order. It’s a hefty undertaking, but Disney has taken away the headache by handily listing the complete Marvel timeline in order so I can jump back in at any time.

There’s also everything Disney and Pixar which is perfect for a family night in - and Disney+ is also home to the National Geographic library while the Star Channel carries a ridiculous amount of action movies,TV favourites, Star Originals, horror flicks, comedies, thrillers and more.

If you decide to continue your Disney+ subscription after the three months, it’ll cost $7.99/£4.99 per month.