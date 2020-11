Cyber Monday Sonos deals 2020: Big savings to be had on Sonos One, Sonos Play, Sonos Beam and more

Cyber Monday is here, and with it comes a shedload of great Sonos Cyber Monday deals! If you're on this page then you probably know that Sonos have a formidable reputation when it comes to their epic speaker range. These stylish smart speakers not only look the part (wouldn't you just love to be in that wood-lined, fire-lit room in the main picture?), but they can fill even the largest room in your house with crystal clear audio, making your film watching and music listening escapades an absolute auditory delight. Looking for the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals? You've come to the right place.

US deals

Sonos Beam: Was $399, now $299, save $100

The Sonos Beam is, without doubt, one of the finest compact soundbars money can buy. Throw in its ability to connect with other Sonos speakers to create stereo sound, or simply fill your home with great sound, and you’ve got a pretty compelling deals right now - especially when there’s $100 off the list price at Sonos…View Deal

Sonos Move: Was $399, now $299, save $100

With the Sonos Move, the company finally added a much-needed degree of portability. On top of the usual high quality audio and smart integration, the Move also packs in a long-life battery and Bluetooth connectivity, so the music doesn’t need to stop when you move outside.View Deal

Sonos Sub: Was $699, now $599, save $100

While all Sonos speakers output bass that can bely their small size, sometimes you just need a bit more. The Sonos Sub is designed to integrate with any other speaker from the range, and provides that weighty, low-end hit which you can truly feel.View Deal

Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle: $598, now $498, save $100

Sonos speakers work better when they’re part of a wider system, and with the Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle you get the best of both worlds. The Sonos One, featuring crystal clear audio and smart integration, takes care of things indoors while the weatherproof Sonos Move ensures the party continues when you move outside. You need never be without your music again.View Deal

UK deals

Sonos Move: Was £399, now £362.82

Enjoy unbelievable sound on the go, with this portable powerhouse from Sonos. Not only is this speaker weatherproof, but it's also Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled, so you can use your voice to control your tunes.View Deal

Sonos Playbase: Was £699 , now £499

So, you've shelled out for a new 4K, but you’ve discovered that the sound needs a boost for movie night or for a late night Call Of Duty session. Enter the Sonos Playbase. What does it do? Well, it'll fill your room with superb sound and it also connects with Amazon Echo and Alexa so you can even shuffle through your favourite music without getting up from the sofa. And with £200 off right now, this is a great chance to dive in.View Deal

Cyber Monday Sonos One deals

If you’ve never dipped your toes in the shimmering waters of pristine wireless home audio, the Sonos One is probably the best place to start. Combining sleek, modern design with smart assistant compatibility and audiophile-grade sound, the Sonos One delivers in a big way.

These single speakers can work independently, or you can add them to existing Sonos multi-room setups, allowing you to pipe your glorious music into even more areas of your home. And, working over Wi-Fi, there’s none of the range issues you might run into with Bluetooth speakers. For music, they’re pretty much unbeatable in this price range, while for film – especially when paired with other Sonos products like the Sonos Beam soundbar – they make for a properly immersive home cinema setup.

Cyber Monday Sonos One SL deals

Coming from the same product family as the Sonos One, the Sonos SL packs in the same outstanding audio technology and design, only without the addition of Alexa and Google Assistant. Like all of the range, the Sonos SL is compatible with over 100 music services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, and also includes Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology so you can stream songs right from your iPhone or iPad.

There’s even TruePlay, Sonos’ room correction technology, which accounts for walls and ceilings to ensure the sound you hear is as good as it possibly can be. And, with the kind of deals we’re seeing at the moment, the dream of filling your entire house with sound could be a reality, for a lot less than you thought.

Cyber Monday Sonos Play:5 deals

The Sonos Play:5 is the brand’s flagship speaker, packing all of its high-end technology into one incredible package. We’re unlikely to see any deals on the updated Sonos Five, so now might be the perfect time to take advantage of some crazy deals and prices on the still-incredible Play:5.

The big daddy of Sonos’ home audio arsenal pushes out some seriously heavyweight bass, which complements the sparkling highs to deliver a superbly balanced listening experience. It boasts all the usual smart assistant integration, so you can justifiably stand in your front room barking orders to it to play Slayer deep cuts, but for us it’s the way the Play:5 absolutely fills a room with sound that still, to this day, impresses us.

Cyber Monday Sonos Beam deals

In creating the Beam, Sonos has put together the best soundbar for the majority of users. Put simply, the Sonos Beam is a big step above anything else in the price range. Add into that the fact that it’s essentially the same tech as any other speaker in the Sonos range – including Alexa/Google Assistant support and access to over 100 different streaming services – plus the fact it can be integrated into a wider Sonos ecosystem for true wireless multi-room sound, and you have a pretty compelling argument to make the Sonos Beam the centerpiece of any TV setup. Sound quality is exceptional for everything, from films to music to TV, and it’s small enough that it won’t dominate your room.

Cyber Monday Sonos Arc deals

A new arrival for 2020, the Sonos Arc soundbar is the spiritual successor to the original Playbar, and comes armed with a few neat tricks of its own. Most impressive is the Arc’s compatibility with Dolby Atmos, which is a real paradigm change in home audio. It does this by including dedicated speakers which fire sound upwards, giving your audio a sense of verticality as the waves bounce off your ceiling. Imagine the film where a helicopter flies overhead, or there’s a scene with heavy rain, and you feel right in the middle of it.

With this being one of the new breed of Sonos’ line-up, it boasts all the usual tech like smart assistant compatibility, Hi-Res audio and TruePlay room tuning, making the Arc a great investment for your future viewing pleasure.

Cyber Monday Sonos Playbar deals

It may be the elder statesman of the stable, but the Sonos Playbar still remains one of the best soundbars on the market today, delivering incredible cinematic sound and a wide soundstage to light up any film-viewing session. Originally billed as bringing Hi-Fi sound to your TV, the Playbar offers so much more than being just a regular soundbar.

Factor in all the usual Sonos benefits, like music streaming, multi-room wireless support and unbelievable audio quality, and you have a superb all-in-one audio system. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV audio, and support for Dolby Atmos isn’t on your list of needs, then the Sonos Playbar is still pretty hard to beat.

Cyber Monday Sonos Move deals

One criticism that was often levelled at Sonos was the lack of portability in its speakers. As portable Bluetooth speakers grew in popularity, so too did the desire for something with a touch more quality, finesse and audio capability than what was on the market. Enter the Sonos Move.

By adding a Bluetooth option to Sonos’ more usual Wi-Fi connectivity, along with a long-lasting battery, the Move became the high-class speaker you could take anywhere. From afternoons in the back garden, to those long hazy evenings on the beach, this is the speaker for any occasion.

