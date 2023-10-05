Best turntable speakers: Take your vinyl listening to the next level

When you’re sizing up your dream vinyl playing station for your home, the temptation is to go big on the turntable itself. While I would happily endorse pushing the boat out to acquire one of the best record players, it’s also important to think about the wider system and, more specifically, the speakers.

Speaker systems come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from smaller models designed to sit discreetly out of sight and desktop speakers which sit neatly either side of your turntable, to enormous centrepiece models which go out of their way to deliver pure power and audio performance.

Which is best for you though? Let’s take a look in my guide to the best turntable speakers.

Best budget option

(Image credit: Edifier)

1. Edifier R1280DBs The best budget turntable speakers Our expert review: Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Optical, COAX, RCA line-in x 2 Type: Active fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Studio Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Plenty loud + Onboard EQ + Nicely priced Reasons to avoid - Look a bit dated

For the money, you’ll struggle to find a turntable speaker set with as much to offer as the Edifier R1280DBs. These active speakers - meaning they don’t require a separate amplifier - pack in a bunch of different connectivity options including Bluetooth, and a pair of RCA line inputs so you can connect two different sound sources.

I felt the design was maybe on the borderline of being a bit too retro, but overall it's a very sensible package for a very reasonable amount of money. Highly recommended.

Best retro style

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

2. Wharfedale Denton 85 The best turntable speaker for cool retro setups Our expert review: Specifications Connectivity: Speaker cable Type: Passive fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Formidable looks + Superb bass response Reasons to avoid - Other speakers are cheaper

Wharfedale is one of the better-known names in home audio thanks to a reputation it has built up over a long time. Indeed, the Wharfedale Denton 85 is an anniversary model and brings with it a dash of refined heritage thanks to the chunky mahogany cabinet and old-style logo.

Under the hood, however, the Denton 85 set is more than capable of delivering the goods, with plenty of low-end response thanks to its 6.5” bass driver. These aren’t the cheapest speakers on this list by any means, but they’re definitely worth further investigation if your budget stretches this far.

Best mid-range

(Image credit: DALI)

3. DALI Spektor 2 The best mid-range passive speakers Our expert review: modelCodeReviewUserReviewsDefault ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Connectivity: Speaker cable Type: Passive fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at AV.com Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Superb audio + Improves with age + Comes with wall fixings Reasons to avoid - A magnetic speaker grille would have been great

The thing with passive speakers is that they’re really only as good as the amplifier that’s driving them. With the DALI Spektor 2, however, there exists a set of passive speakers that will elevate a fairly rudimentary amp system and positive sparkle if used with a good one.

The manual states how they’ll sound even better after around 100 hours of initial use. Trust us, they aren’t lying. Highly recommended and, for the price, hard to beat.

Most versatile

(Image credit: Sanyun)

4. Sanyun SW208 The best turntable speaker for inexpensive versatility Our expert review: Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux In, USB Type: Active fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Range of connectivity options + Small footprint + EQ controls Reasons to avoid - Single aux input

While they won’t win any prizes in the audiophile stakes, the Sanyun SW208 speaker set did impress me with their no-fuss simplicity and accessible price point. I can see them being popular in particular with owners of those inexpensive portable record players who are looking for a way to boost the volume, which they can thanks to the Sanyun’s 3.5mm aux input.

Onboard EQ control is a nice touch, as is the Bluetooth 5.0 functionality, making for a great value starter speaker set.

Best high-end design

(Image credit: KEF)

5. KEF LSX II The best turntable speaker if you're looking for high-end design Our expert review: modelCodeReviewUserReviewsDefault ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, HDMI Arc Type: Active fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Selfridges Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Premium features + Loads of connectivity + Colour options Reasons to avoid - Premium design comes with a premium cost

If you have an established setup, possibly incorporating other audio equipment, then a solid bet for upgrading your speakers may come in the form of the KEF LSX II. The second iteration of the LSX lineup, the new generation introduces USB-C connectivity, while also bringing HDMI Arc connections so you can control volume with your TV remote control. While this may hint at the LSX being meant for TV viewing, they boast enough functionality and elite audio quality that they’re more than suitable for pairing with a turntable.

Best portable

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

6. House of Marley Get Together Duo Our pick of the best turntable speaker if you're after portability Our expert review: modelCodeReviewUserReviewsDefault ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, RCA, Aux-in Type: Active fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Nice design + Well made + Keenly priced Reasons to avoid - Wireless connectivity has gremlins

While the thought of a set of portable speakers for a turntable - that famously static piece of audio equipment - might seem odd, the boom in popularity of suitcase-style turntables makes the House Of Marley Get Together Duo a neat proposition. A few niggles with the wireless connectivity aside, I loved the way one speaker contains a battery and so can be carried around for on-the-go listening. Sound quality is slightly bass-heavy but still pleasing, and the use of renewable materials in their construction is a plus point for me.

Best for power

(Image credit: KEF)

7. KEF Q550 This high-quality tower speaker really does bring the noise Our expert review: Specifications Connectivity: Speaker cable Type: Passive fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Room-filling sound + Top-tier build quality Reasons to avoid - Deserves a decent amp pairing

If your turntable is the centrepiece of your listening space then you’ll likely have considered a set of tower speakers to complement things. The KEF Q550 should feature highly on any list of the best tower speakers thanks to their sleek design and formidable sonic profile.

Admittedly, you’re going to need a suitably premium amp to drive them, but if you’re looking for to upgrade an existing system then the KEF Q550 is an easy recommendation.

Best upgrade option

(Image credit: Sonos)

8. Sonos Era 300 The best turntable speaker for slotting into an existing ecosystem Our expert review: Specifications Connectivity: WiFi, Aux In Type: Active fullPriceWidgetTitle View at AO.com View at Argos View at Currys Reasons to buy + Outstanding audio quality + Opens the door to multiroom listening Reasons to avoid - Requires an adapter for direct connection to turntable

It might seem controversial to recommend Sonos for use with a turntable, but with the Sonos Era 300, you can easily incorporate your record player into the broader Sonos ecosystem. This means - providing you have other speakers from the brand - hearing your records in any room in the house. I've done it, and it works.

The Era 300 is a great speaker (if a little odd, visually), with all of that glorious Sonos technology running through its veins. If you’ve got a bunch of Sonos gear already and have wondered about hooking up your vinyl, then the Era 300 might just be the route to take.

Buying advice

(Image credit: KEF)

With any music environment - be that for listening or producing - possibly the most important factor to consider is the room itself. Small rooms will have different requirements than larger ones when it comes to speaker choice and placement, so it’s worth cutting your cloth accordingly when you’re making any buying decisions.

For smaller rooms or rooms where the turntable perhaps won’t be the centrepiece, a nice set of bookshelf speakers will work perfectly. These are perhaps the most common forms of turntable speakers and range in price from very cheap to eye-wateringly expensive.

The other, slightly less common but undoubtedly more impressive option is to opt for a set of larger ‘tower’ speakers. Due to their increased size, tower speakers will deliver superior volume - enough to fill even the largest of living rooms - but this size can also be a downside depending on the space available. The last, more modern option is to look at integrating your turntable into a wireless multi-room audio setup, like you find with Sonos. This is more difficult and there can be hoops to jump through, but the benefits of filling your entire house with sound are clear.

Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll also need to look at the different connectivity options. Many modern speakers will double up by offering Bluetooth or WiFi connectivity, which may suit your wider audio ecosystem. Be mindful, however, that some speakers you’ll come across are called passive, i.e. they have no method of amplifying a sound themselves. To use them, you’ll need an external amplification source like a dedicated AV system, although some turntables also come with line-out functionality.

If your system is simple, i.e. turntable plugged directly into speakers, then look out for a set that has a degree of EQ control on it. Many speakers are sold as being ‘flat frequency’, which is ideal for music production but may not let your treasured vinyl sound as good as it could. Look for a set of speakers with individual controls for bass, treble and middle and you’ll be able to dial in your sound the way you want.

What are the best turntable speakers? The best turntable speakers will be different for different listeners, for a variety of reasons. This could be governed by budget, by the space in which you listen to your records, or for more aesthetic reasons. So, I've brought a couple of models to your attention, namely the Edifier R1280DBs, and the KEF LSX II. Both are active speakers, meaning they require no separate amplifier to function, and both sound superb for their respective price points.

