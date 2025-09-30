Hot Topic’s site-wide sale has 30% off your favourite band’s tees - Sleep Token, Metallica, Maiden, Deftones, Ghost & more

If you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe with more rock and metal t-shirts, you're in luck because Hot Topic are running a site-wide flash sale with 30% off a whole pile of tees, hoodies, merch, patches, posters and more.

One of my favourite t-shirts in the sale is this awesome Sleep Token Sundowning Runes & Flowers tees which is down from $24.90 to $17.43 and is available in S, M, L, XL, 2X and 3X.

Not a fan of Vessel and co? Then don't worry as there are loads of eye-popping designs available from artists including Metallica, AC/DC, Deftones, My Chemical Romance, AFI, Black Sabbath, Coheed & Cambria, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Jane’s Addiction, Judas Priest, Kiss, Motörhead and more.

To grab a discount, you'll have to be quick because the sale ends tonight (Tuesday, September 30). You'll also find some other of my top picks below.

Hot Topic: 30% off site-wide sale

Hot Topic are holding a flash sale with 30% off site-wide on everything from band t-shirts and hoodies, to backpacks, Halloween costumes, toys, collectables and more. Be warned though - the sale comes to an end at the close of play on Tuesday, September 30 - so be quick!

I've picked out a few more of my favourite band t-shirts - and a couple of extra bargains I think are too good to miss.

First up is this Nine Inch Nails Self Destruct 1994 Tour replica t-shirt. It’s down from $26.90 to $18.83 and features Trent Reznor onstage with the classic NIN logo on the back.

Bringing things a bit more up to date is this Iron Maiden The Future Past World Tour 2024 t-shirt. It’s also down from $26.90 to $18.83 and features striking Eddie artwork on the front and back. And speaking of Eddie, you can also get your paws on the Iron Maiden Mummy Lightning t-shirt for $20.23 - that’s down from its usual price of $28.90.

I love the design of this Ghost Papa Emeritus Stone Tablets t-shirt which has been reduced from $24.90 to $17.42, while the Nameless Ghouls sweatshirt will keep you warm in the winter, and it’s down from $48.90 to $34.23.

If you like your rock a little more classic, then take a look at this Led Zeppelin 1977 US tour t-shirt which is down from $24.90 to $17.43.

My final pick goes to The Cure Wish Tour t-shirt from the good old days of 1992. This blue, black and white cotton tee is down from $24.90 to $17.43 and it’s one of my favourite designs in the sale.

If you're after more great deals, don't forget that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is running next week on October 7 & 8. Myself and the Louder team will be bringing you all the best bargains as we find them over the two days.