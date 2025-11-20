Grab an exclusve Orbit Culture/Metal Hammer T-shirt & Magazine bundle now

Orbit Culture are featured in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Flying (and training, and driving) out to their hometown of Eksjö, Hammer joined the Swedish band to find out how they became one of metal's hottest new acts. From bar fights in Birmingham to almost burning down their practice room and supporting the likes of Trivium and Slipknot, it's a story with more than a few twists.

What's more, Hammer has partnered with the band to create an exclusive T-shirt and magazine bundle you can now purchase through the Metal Hammer Online Store.

This Metal Hammer x Orbit Culture bundle comes with an exclusive T-shirt from the band and a limited-edition cover (Issue #407), as we head over to Sweden to speak to one of the most thrilling bands of 2025.

(Image credit: Future/Linda Florin)

Elsewhere in the Issue, we celebrate the man, the myth and the music of Motörhead’s legendary frontman, Lemmy, who would have been 80 years old on December 24.

We also asked 50 of your favourite artists - including Lzzy Hale, Kirk Hammett and Rob Halford - to choose their favourite Motörhead songs, giving us a glimpse at why they were so influential on the world of metal and commemorating 50 years of the band.

On the subject of legends, we also share an exclusive extract from Ozzy Osbourne’s brand new autobiography, Last Rites. Finished shortly before the Prince Of Darkness' passing in July 2025, Last Rites covers Ozzy's struggles to return to the stage in his final years.

Elsewhere in the issue, we deep-dive into Nine Inch Nails’ accidental horny anthem Closer, bid farewell to British metal linchpins Orange Goblin, and get some life lessons from Wolfgang Van Halen.

The Fred Durst and Amy Lee-approved Dying Wish tell us how they’re making a stand against hate, and Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström fields your questions about Insane Clown Posse, balloon animals and ska. Beyond The Black powerhouse Jennifer Haben invites us into her record collection, brat-punk Delilah Bon talks dragons, pubes and murdering innocent Sims, and Japan’s Deviloof introduce us to their visual kei-influenced, skull-fracturing deathcore.

All this, plus all the essential gigs and reviews from the world of metal. Order your exclusive Orbit Culture bundle from our store now, while stocks last.