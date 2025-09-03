Solstice to reissue remastered version of 1984 debut album Silent Dance

UK proggers Solstice have announced they will release a remastered version. of their debut album, Silent Dance, on November 14. The band have shared a short video trailer for the upcoming release.

The album will be released on vinyl, through Wild Thyme Records in the original gatefold sleeve and as a six-panel digisleeve CD, which includes Steven Wilson's three full-length remixes and will be the first release through the band's own new Clann label.

"To be honest, I've always been ambivalent about Silent Dance, so I approached the remaster with some trepidation," admits guitarist and band leader Andy Glass. "But here's the thing... the results were a revelation and, to my great pleasure, I found myself enjoying the album as many others have for decades."

Silent Dance was the band's first album, and only album release during their initial phase between forming in 1980 and disbanding five years later. Alongside Glass the album featured Sandy Leigh on vocals, Marc Elton on violin and keyboards, Mark Hawkins on bass and Martin Wright on drums.

It featured the band's 1980s signature song Peace (which also featured on their legendary 1982 The Peace Tape), as well as the likes of A New Day, Cheyenne and Morning Light, all of which continue to feature in the band's live sets.

The album was reissued as a Definitive Edition on CD through Festival Music as part of a back catalogue reissue campaign in 2009.

Pre-order Silent Dance vinyl.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order Silent Dance CD.

YouTube Watch On