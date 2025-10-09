Ultravox will release a Deluxe Edition of their The Collection in December, featuring new Steven Wilson remixes

Following the band's successful Deluxe Edition reissues of Ultravox's first four studio albums when fronted by Midge Ure, the band have announced they will release a newly remastered Deluxe Edition box set of The Collection, the band’s 1984 compilation, which features new remixes from Steven Wilson.

They have also shared a new reconstruction video for Love's Great Adventure, the standalone single from the Collection, which originally reached No. 12 in the UK charts in 1984. The video, by Blank & Jones, has been created using recently discovered unseen material from the original video shoot.

The original album collected all 14 of the band's singles from 1980 to 1984, and the box set has been expanded to six discs, four CDs and two Blu-rays. It features a new Collection II with a further 14 singles, alternative and unreleased versions from 1986 to 2024, 10 newly created 80s style 12” extended versions which the Ultravox were known for, mixed by Wilson, Midge Ure, Blank & Jones amongst others, as well as all the band’s B-sides collected together for the first time.

The two Blu-ray discs feature over four hours of footage featuring all the band’s groundbreaking promotional videos, alternative versions and a collection of their appearances on BBC TV from Top Of The Pops and live performances.

The six-disc version is limited to 5000 units worldwide, housed in a 12” sized box set and two 20-page booklets, featuring previously unseen photos and images and lyrics. The Collection is also available as a four-LP clear vinyl box set featuring the original compilation and a second volume of The Collection II, and a two-LP black vinyl set, cut at half-speed by AIR Mastering. This edition of the album has been made into a double album (the original was a single LP) to make the audio sound its best. A standard CD edition has been expanded from the original 14 tracks to 19.

Ultravox: The Collection Deluxe Edition

4CD/2 DVD set

CD1: THE COLLECTION

1. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

2. Hymn [Single Version]

3. The Thin Wall [Single Version]

4. The Voice [Single Version]

5. Vienna [Single Version]

6. Passing Strangers

7. Sleepwalk

8. Reap The Wild Wind

9. All Stood Still [Single Version]

10. Visions In Blue [Single Version]

11. We Came To Dance [Single Version]

12. One Small Day

13. Love’s Great Adventure

14. Lament [Single Version]

CD 2: THE COLLECTION II

1. All Stood Still [Alternative Version]*

2. The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson Single Mix]

3. Serenade [2025 Single Remix]*

4. White China [Steven Wilson Remix Edit]

5. Brilliant [Radio Edit]*

6. Same Old Story [Radio Edit]*

7. Hymn [Alternative version]*

8. New Europeans [Moments From Eden Live]

9. Rise [Live]

10. Live [Single Edit]

11. Lament [Alternative version]*

12. All Fall Down [Radio Edit]*

13. All In One Day [Single Edit]

14. Vienna [Alternative Version] *

CD 3: THE RE-MIXES

1. Hymn [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix]*

2. Sleepwalk [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] *

3. The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix]*

4. Visions In Blue [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix]*

5. Reap The Wild Wind [12” Re-Mix Extra]*

6. Love’s Great Adventure [Blank & Jones so8os Reconstruction]*

7. All Stood Still [Midge Ure 12” Re-Mix*

8. New Europeans [Extended Re-Mix Extra]*

9. Same Old Story [12” Re-Mix]*

10. We Came To Dance [12” Re-Mix]*

CD 4: THE B-SIDES

1. Waiting

2. Passionate Reply

3. Herr X

4. Alles Klar

5. Keep Talking (Cassette Recording During Rehearsal)

6. I Never Wanted To Begin

7. Paths And Angles

8. Hosanna (In Excelsis Deo)

9. Monument

10.Break Your Back

11.Overlook

12.Easterly

13.Building

14.Heart Of The Country [Instrumental]

15.Man of Two Worlds [Instrumental]

16. 3

17. All In One Day [Instrumental]

18. Dreams?

19. Stateless

Blu-ray 1: PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS

01 Passing Strangers / 02 Vienna [Uncut Version] / 03 The Thin Wall / 04 The Voice / 05 Reap The Wild Wind / 06 Hymn / 07 Visions In Blue / 08 We Came To Dance / 09 One Small Day / 10 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes / 11 Lament / 12 Love’s Great Adventure / 13 Same Old Story / 14 All Fall Down / 15 Rise [Live]. Additional Videos: 16 Vienna [Live In St Albans 1980] / 17 Sleepwalk [Live In St Albans 1980] / 18 Vienna [Uncut Version] / 19 Reap The Wild Wind [Extended Version] / 20 Visions In Blue [Uncensored Version] / 21 The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson Single Edit] / 22 Reap The Wild Wind [Steven Wilson Stereo Edit] / 23 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Piano Version] / 24 Quartet [Australian Electronic Press Kit August 1982] / 25 Extended Special Re-Mix [Part 1] / 26 Extended Special Re-Mix [Part 2] / 27 The Collection [TV Advert]

Blu-ray 2: AT THE BBC: Top of The Pops:

01 Sleepwalk [Top Of The Pops 14.8.1980] / 02 Vienna [Top Of The Pops 15.1.1981] / 03 All Stood Still [Top Of The Pops 11.6.1981] / 04 The Thin Wall [Top Of The Pops 27.8.1981] / 05 The Voice [Top Of The Pops 12.11.1981] / 06 Hymn [Top Of The Pops 16.12.1982] / 07 We Came To Dance [Top Of The Pops 8.6.1983] / 08 One Small Day [Top Of The Pops 9.2.1984] / 09 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Top Of The Pops 31.5.1984] / 10 Lament [Top Of The Pops 5.7.1984] / 11 Love’s Great Adventure [Top Of The Pops 18.10.1984]. Performances: 12 Mine For Life [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 13 Visions In Blue [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 14 Hymn [Old Grey Whistle Test 5.11.1982] / 15 Billy Currie Interview [Riverside 1/11/1982] / 16 Hymn [The Kenny Everett Show 28.12.1982] / 17 Visions In Blue [ORS 18.2.1983] / 18 Hymn [ORS 18.2.1983] / 19 I Remember (Death In The Afternoon) [ORS 18.2.1983] / 20 One Small Day [ORS 2.3.1984] / 21 White China [ORS 2.3.1984] / 22 Man Of Two Worlds [ORS 2.3.1984] / 23 White China [One For The Road 18.8.1984] / 24 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [One For The Road 18.8.1984] / 25 Love’s Great Adventure [Saturday Superstore 20.10.1984] / 26 Same Old Story [Wogan 12.9.1986] / 27 All Fall Down [Wogan 14.11.1986]

* Previously Unreleased

4LP VINYL BOX SET:

Side 1

1. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

2. Hymn [Single Version]

3 The Thin Wall [Single Version]

Side 2

4. The Voice [Single Version]

5. Vienna [Single Version]

6. Passing Strangers

7. Sleepwal

Side 3

8. Reap The Wild Wind

9. All Stood Still [Single Version]

10. Visions In Blue [Single Version]

11. We Came To Dance [Single Version]

Side 4

12. One Small Day

13. Love’s Great Adventure

14. Lament [Single Version]

LP2: THE COLLECTION II:

Side 1

1. All Stood Still [Alternative Version] *

2. The Thin Wall [Steven Wilson Single Mix]

3. Serenade [2025 Single Remix]

Side 2

4. White China [Steven Wilson Remix Edit]

5. Brilliant [Radio Edit]*

6. Same Old Story [Radio Edit]*

7. Hymn [Alternative Version]

Side 3

8. New Europeans [Moments From Eden Live]

9. Rise [Live]

10 Live [Single Edit]*

11. Lament [Alternative Version] *

Side 4

12. All Fall Down [Radio Edit] *

13. All In One Day [Single Edit]

14. Vienna [Alternative Version] *

* Previously Unreleased

2LP SET:

Side 1

1. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

2. Hymn [Single Version]

3. The Thin Wall [Single Version]

Side 2

1. The Voice [Single Version]

2. Vienna [Single Version]

3. Passing Strangers

4. Sleepwalk

Side 3

1. Reap The Wild Wind

2. All Stood Still [Single Version]

3. Visions In Blue [Single Version]

4. We Came To Dance [Single Version]

Side 4

1. One Small Day

2. Love’s Great Adventure

3. Lament [Single Version]

STANDARD CD

1. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

2. Hymn [Single Version]

3. The Thin Wall [Single Version]

4. The Voice [Single Version]

5. Vienna [Single Version]

6. Passing Strangers

7. Sleepwalk

8. Reap The Wild Wind

9. All Stood Still [Single Version]

10. Visions In Blue [Single Version]

11. We Came To Dance [Single Version]

12. One Small Day

13. Love’s Great Adventure

14. Lament [Single Version]

15. Same Old Story [Radio Edit]*

16. All Fall Down [Radio Edit]*

17. All In One Day [Single Edit]*

18. Brilliant [Radio Edit]*

19. Flow [Radio Edit] *

* Previously Unreleased