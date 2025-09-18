Dave Cousins 1994 album with Brian Willoughby, The Bridge, gets new makeover
Only 1000 copies of Dave Cousins and Brian Willoughby's The Bridge were ever produced, making it a rarity for Strawbs fans
1994's obscure recording The Bridge, by Strawbs leader Dave Cousins and his guitarist friend and sometime Strawbs member, Brian Willoughby, is to be reissued in remastered form through Witchwood Records and distributed by RSK Entertainment on November 28.
Only 1000 copies of the album, the second collaboration between Cousins and Willoughby, were produced, making it a real rarity in Strawbs circles. The new 2025 version has been remastered with the late Cousins' consent, by his former Strawbs colleague Blue Weaver. Cousins died after a long illness earlier this year.
"The most important thing was to just get these great songs out there again for all to hear," says Weaver of the new remaster.
As well as Cousins, Willoughby and Weaver, The Bridge also featured fellow Strawbs alumni Chas Cronk, Richard Hudson and Tony Fernandez, as well as vocalist Mary Hopkin and harmonica player Rod Demick. The album was originally recorded in 1993 and released a year later.
The new version also features new artwork, showing Venice's Bridge Of Sighs, as Willoughby has pointed out, the album provided a bridge between a Strawbs’ recording and the duo’s approach to the songs.
The Bridge will be available on CD and for pre-order from Burning Shed soon.
