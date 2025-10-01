TesseracT celebrate tenth anniversary of Polaris with new clear vinly remastered reissue

UK prog metal quintet TesseracT will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Polaris with a newly remastered reissue on clear vinyl.

Polaris was the band's third studio album, originally released in 2015, and one that saw the return of singer Dan Tompkins to the band's line-up, where he's remained ever since. He'd originally quit the band following the release and tour for their 20120 debut album One.

He was replaced initially by US singer Elliot Coleman (who would later join Good Tiger) and then by British singer Ashe O'Hara who would sing on the band's second album, Altered State (2013), but who too would leave the band a year later (O'Hara currently sings with UK prog metallers Voices From The Fuselage).

"Polaris shines bright among their other material. Bold and brilliant, it may well eventually be seen as their best album yet," said Prog in our review of Polaris when it was released.

The new reissue, released to coincide with National Album Day on October 18, also features new audio which has been half-speed remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

Pre-order Polaris 10th Anniversary Edition.

(Image credit: TesseracT)