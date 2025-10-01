TesseracT celebrate tenth anniversary of Polaris with new clear vinly remastered reissue
TesseracT's third album, Polars, saw singer Dan Tompkins return to the band's line-up
UK prog metal quintet TesseracT will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Polaris with a newly remastered reissue on clear vinyl.
Polaris was the band's third studio album, originally released in 2015, and one that saw the return of singer Dan Tompkins to the band's line-up, where he's remained ever since. He'd originally quit the band following the release and tour for their 20120 debut album One.
He was replaced initially by US singer Elliot Coleman (who would later join Good Tiger) and then by British singer Ashe O'Hara who would sing on the band's second album, Altered State (2013), but who too would leave the band a year later (O'Hara currently sings with UK prog metallers Voices From The Fuselage).
"Polaris shines bright among their other material. Bold and brilliant, it may well eventually be seen as their best album yet," said Prog in our review of Polaris when it was released.
The new reissue, released to coincide with National Album Day on October 18, also features new audio which has been half-speed remastered at Abbey Road Studios.
Pre-order Polaris 10th Anniversary Edition.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
