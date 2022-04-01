Chloe Alper bows out of Pure Reason Revolution shows for remainder of year

Chloe Alper has announced she will be stepping down from live duty with Pure Reason Revolution for the remainder of the year due to prior commitments with the indie rock band James, with whom she performs as a live session performer.

In a short video released last night, Alper revealed the decision and also announced that Annicke Shireen of Shireen and also a backing singer for neo-folk proggers Heilung will be stepping in to her role.

"I wanted to let you know that a very special guest will be joining Pure Reason Revoution on the tour and for the rest of the year, and that's Annicke Shireen, know as he frontwman of Shireen and also a backing singer of Heilung," says Alper in th video.

"I also want to let you know that I'm actually not going to be able to be at the Pure Reason Revolution shows this year. That, of course, makes me very sad, but it's only because I play in another band and we have a bunch of clashes. Both the shows and rehearsals were very very close to the Pure Reason Revolution shows throughout this year

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can’t make the PRR shows this year, but I’m so hyped for what Annicke is going to bring. She has a beautiful voice, a beautiful presence and I think she is going to bring a real magic to things.

"I'm still here, I'm still holding strong, I'm still absolutely in love with Pure Reason Revolution and always will be."

"Tour preparation is going well and I look forward to seeing you all," adds Jon Courtney. "It’s a shame Chloe can’t join us, but we have an incredible guest with Annicke Shireen. With Greg coming over from the States, the shows are (crossed fingers) going to be fantastic!"