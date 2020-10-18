Pure Reason Revolution discuss The Dark Third

UK prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have been discussing their acclaimed debut album The Dark Third in a new video which you can watch below.

The Dark Third was originally released through the Holograph label through Sony Music in 2006 and has now been reissued through InsideOut Music, who released the band's most recent album Eupnea earlier this year.

"Truly delighted the reissue of The Dark Third is coming out," says Jon Courtney. "Reading Gerard de Nerval and getting submerged in surrealist literature, meeting new friends at the University of Westminster with a shared set of influences, along with Chlöe and Andrew from our home town, Reading, TDT era was a thrilling creative time. We precociously muddled our way through the technology; our ambition & imaginations knew no boundaries, and “No boundaries” became our manifesto. Almost twenty years on from the first demos, we’re extremely happy the music is still exciting, connects and sounds relevant.”

“In many ways The Dark Third was a seminal record for Pure Reason Revolution that marked our first big statement to the world," adds Chlöe Alper. It shaped us and what we would become, and as such, we feel it is a very important record. I love this record and feel tremendously proud to see it reissued.”

The new reissue comes in all new packaging, and feature new liner notes from band members Jon Courtney and Chloë Alper, as well as producer Paul Northfield. The CD edition features the album plus bonus tracks from the same period, and the LP edition features the album plus selected bonus tracks including the first vinyl appearance of the track Golden Clothes. It has also been newly remastered especially for the LP format.

The Dark Third is available as a limited edition two CD digipak and a gatefold 180g double LP and two CD.

