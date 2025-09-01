UK stoner/doom champions Green Lung to headline Desertfest London 2026; four other bands also confirmed

Rising UK heavy metal heroes Green Lung will celebrate their 10th anniversary by headlining Desertfest 2026.

The London stoner/doom five-piece, who formed after three founding members met at Desertfest 2016, will top the bill at the three-day event, which will occupy five venues in the borough of Camden from May 15 to 17.

The other names announced for the stoner/doom/acid/space/psychedelic rock weekender are heavy metal group The Sword, psych-rockers Earthless, stoner rockers Truckfighters and progressive/instrumental metal band Capricorns. The Sword, Earthless and Capricorns’ sets will all be UK 2026 festival exclusives.

The poster for next year’s Desertfest is available below, and tickets are now on sale. More bands, including the two remaining headliners, will be revealed in due course.

Green Lung vocalist Tom Templar comments: “Back at Desertfest 2016, our guitarist Scott [Black], drummer Matt [Wiseman] and ex-bassist Andrew [Cave] met in the hallowed confines of the Black Heart, and over a few ales decided to form the band that would go on to become Green Lung.

“10 years later, we couldn’t be more honoured to be headlining the festival. This will undoubtedly be the biggest moment of our career to date and an opportunity to take our stage show to heights we've always dreamed of.

“It’s also a testament to the power of the incredible London heavy rock scene that launched us, and we can't wait to bring together friends and fans old and new to celebrate a decade of the Lung at the Roundhouse! Bring on the May…”

The festival adds in a statement that Green Lung “have a gargantuan amount of news to reveal for this very special performance, so prepare yourselves for a colossal celebration of our culture and community with our favourite folklore fiends”.

Desertfest kicked off in London in 2012 and has flourished into a global franchise, with events being held annually in Berlin, Antwerp and New York. This year’s London edition was headlined by Elder, Zeal & Ardor and Earth and took place from May 16 to 18.

Green Lung released their third and latest album, This Heathen Land, to critical acclaim in 2023. The release paved the way for some of their biggest shows to date, including headliners at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester’s O2 Ritz earlier this year.

The band recently played the European festival circuit, and Templar said onstage at Arctangent in Bristol last month that the summer dates would be their last before starting work on new music.