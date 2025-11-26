Watch The Darkness treat commuters at London St Pancras station to a surprise live performance

The Darkness surprised commuters at London St Pancras International Station with an impromptu performance of Christmas songs and some of their biggest hits.

Brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins appeared at the train station around lunch time today (25 November) with Justin on vocals and piano and Dan accompanying him on acoustic guitar.

The rockers are the latest act to perform at the St Pancras piano, following previous sets from Elton John, John Legend, Rod Stewart with Jools Holland and others.

With the station decked out in festive decorations, The Darkness performed their Christmas hit Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) as well as a version of Cliff Richard's Mistletoe And Wine.

They also played their smash hit single I Believe In A Thing Called Love as well as Givin' Up and Friday Night.

Justin Hawkins said: "As Santa prepares to fly his reindeer-fueled sleigh of Slays across the night sky, thence to squeeze his tubby frame down the exhaust flues of the nation's central heating boilers, so we, The Darkness, dust off our Christmas songs in readiness for a glut of celebration!

"And what better place to celebrate than Britain's favourite railway station? As the commuters hurry by, mince pies crushed in their frozen palms, we are filled with joy to tickle the ivories of Christmas Warmth, and strum upon the Lute of Festive Light."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second album One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back, the band will go on a UK arena tour in December of next year.

The Darkness surprise performance at St. Pancras International - YouTube Watch On

The Darkness UK Arena tour December 2026

Dec 08: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Dec 09: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Dec 11: AO Arena, Manchester

Dec 12: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Dec 13: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Dec 15: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Dec 16: The O2, London