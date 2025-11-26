Watch The Darkness treat commuters at London St Pancras station to a surprise live performance
Justin and Dan Hawkins of The Darkness performed Christmas songs and some of their hits at London train station
The Darkness surprised commuters at London St Pancras International Station with an impromptu performance of Christmas songs and some of their biggest hits.
Brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins appeared at the train station around lunch time today (25 November) with Justin on vocals and piano and Dan accompanying him on acoustic guitar.
The rockers are the latest act to perform at the St Pancras piano, following previous sets from Elton John, John Legend, Rod Stewart with Jools Holland and others.
With the station decked out in festive decorations, The Darkness performed their Christmas hit Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) as well as a version of Cliff Richard's Mistletoe And Wine.
They also played their smash hit single I Believe In A Thing Called Love as well as Givin' Up and Friday Night.
Justin Hawkins said: "As Santa prepares to fly his reindeer-fueled sleigh of Slays across the night sky, thence to squeeze his tubby frame down the exhaust flues of the nation's central heating boilers, so we, The Darkness, dust off our Christmas songs in readiness for a glut of celebration!
"And what better place to celebrate than Britain's favourite railway station? As the commuters hurry by, mince pies crushed in their frozen palms, we are filled with joy to tickle the ivories of Christmas Warmth, and strum upon the Lute of Festive Light."
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second album One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back, the band will go on a UK arena tour in December of next year.
The Darkness UK Arena tour December 2026
Dec 08: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Dec 09: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
Dec 11: AO Arena, Manchester
Dec 12: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Dec 13: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Dec 15: Brighton Centre, Brighton
Dec 16: The O2, London
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
