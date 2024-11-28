Savatage announce European festival appearances for summer

US prog metal legends Savatage have announced that they will play some European Festivals next year, with appearances at Holland's Into The Grave, Belgium's Graspop and Barcelona's Rock Fest confirmed and more likely to be announced.

The band will play their first shows in a decade in South America at Monsters Of Rock in both Brazil and Chile in April. Music website Blabbermouth reports that the line-up will feature Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Al Pitrelli on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals.

Founding member and songwriter Jon Oliva has been diagnosed with both Multiple Sclerosis as well as Ménière's disease and so will not be taking part in the live shows.

Oliva has recently posted the following statement on social media: "Hello Savatage fans, this is Jon Oliva. I want to set a few things straight for everyone. First of all, I am very excited for Johnny, Chris, Zak, Jeff and Al to play again. I feel it's important for the fans to enjoy our music live, and believe me these guys will kick ass.

"As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought.

"As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as well as Ménière's disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again.

"I am working closely with the guys and will be involved in every other aspect of the show. I am 100 percent behind the guys doing this and I promise I will return [as soon as possible]. In the meantime, I am working in the studio on new material.

"I love you all and thank you for understanding my situation, I know my brothers will deliver the goods."

You can see the full list of confirmed dates below. More are expected to be added.

Apr 19: BRA São Paulo Monsters Of Rock

Apr 23: CHI Santiago Masters Of Rock

Jun 13: NED Leeuwarden Into The Grave

Jun 19-22: BEL Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 26: SPA Barcelona Rock Fest