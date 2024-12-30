Prog metal heroes Nevermore tease reunion with cryptic social media vignette

Nevermore are teasing a comeback.

The Seattle prog/power metal unit, initially active from 1991 to 2011, seem set to return in 2025, as guitarist Jeff Loomis has posted a video to social media teasing a “new chapter”. The clip also shows Loomis walking side-by-side with the band’s longtime drummer, Van Williams.

Nevermore released their debut album in 1995 and became underground favourites through their distinct mix of prog, power, thrash and traditional metal. Despite putting out their every album via major metal label Century Media, their sole release to chart on the US Billboard 200 was 2010 swan song The Obsidian Conspiracy.

Nevermore effectively split in April 2011, shortly after a planned North American tour with Symphony X was cancelled. Loomis and Williams simultaneously left the lineup, saying in a statement, “The time has come to pursue our own paths from the group. Due to internal struggles and ongoing issues within the band, we feel it is our time to move on.”

Several ex-Nevermore members have become famed for their work in other metal bands. Before he played on first two albums Nevermore and The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996), guitarist Pat O’Brien was known for his work with Cannibal Corpse. Live member Chris Broderick went on to join Megadeth and, later, In Flames. Loomis played in Arch Enemy from 2014 to 2023.

Rumours of a Nevermore reunion swirled for several years after their disbanding, but were cast into doubt when founding vocalist Warrel Dane died of a heart attack in 2017, aged 56. Loomis paid tribute to the fallen frontman, calling him “one of the best lyricists in metal”.

The guitarist added that he and Dane had discussed reuniting Nevermore “like maybe a year, a year and a half ago”, but completely ruled out a comeback without Dane. “Obviously, now it’s not going to happen,” he said.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The singer for the reactivated Nevermore is yet to be named. It’s also unclear whether the band will record new music as they enter their second stint.