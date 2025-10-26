Radiohead open up on "witch hunt" over their Israel stance

Radiohead have given an in-depth interview in which they discuss their stance on Israel and the resulting backlash.

The British rock outfit recently announced a run of 20 live dates – their first in seven years. They'll perform in Spain, Italy, England. Denmark and Germany in November and December.

They have come under fire for performing in Israel over the years, with groups including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement urging them to cancel shows.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood has ties to Israel and is married to Israeli visual artist Sharona Katan. He also works with Israeli and Arab musicians and Radiohead have been pressured to distance themselves from him.

Artists including Roger Waters and Thurston Moore slammed Radiohead over their Israel performances, the most recent being a 2017 gig in Tel Aviv.

In a new interview with The Times, singer Thom Yorke says: "This wakes me up at night. They’re telling me what it is that I’ve done with my life, and what I should do next, and that what I think is meaningless.

"People want to take what I’ve done that means so much to millions of people and wipe me out. But this is not theirs to take from me – and I don’t consider I’m a bad person.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A few times recently I’ve had ‘Free Palestine!’ shouted at me on the street. I talked to a guy. His shtick was, ‘You have a platform, a duty and must distance yourself from Jonny.’ But I said, ‘You and me, standing on the street in London, shouting at each other? Well, the true criminals, who should be in front of the ICC, are laughing at us squabbling among ourselves in the public realm and on social media – while they just carry on with impunity, murdering people.’

"It’s an expression of impotency. It’s a purity test, low-level Arthur Miller witch hunt. I utterly respect the dismay but it’s very odd to be on the receiving end."

Asked whether he would take Radiohead back to Israel, Yorke adds: "Absolutely not. I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime but Jonny has roots there. So I get it."

Greenwood disagreed with Yorke's refusal to consider performing in Israel. He says: "I would also politely disagree with Thom.

"I would argue that the government is more likely to use a boycott and say, ‘Everyone hates us – we should do exactly what we want.’ Which is far more dangerous.

"It’s nuts. The only thing that I’m ashamed of is that I’ve dragged Thom and the others into this mess – but I’m not ashamed of working with Arab and Jewish musicians. I can’t apologise for that."

Conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for decades, but it intensified after Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist terrorist group, attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

Between those attacks and September 2025, more than 64,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, according to The Guardian. The UN Human Rights Council has called Israel’s actions in the region genocide, although Israel has denied having genocidal intent.

A ceasefire has been in effect since October 10, and all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas.

Nov 04: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 05: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 07: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 15: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 18: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 25: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 08: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 12: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany