Annie Haslam to team up with Renaissance founder Jim McCarty for US live shows

Annie Haslam and JimMcCarty will present The History Of Renaissance live shows in the US in November
Renaissance singer Annie Haslam and one of the band's founding members, former Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty are to team up for some History Of Renaissance live shows in the US in November.
That means that for the very first time, members of both eras of the band will be performing together.
They will be presenting an evening of discussion and visual presentation of the band’s history, followed by a Renaissance performance featuring. This, despite Renaissance concluding their farewell tour in October last year.
“I'm looking forward to singing Face Of Yesterday from Jim's band Illusion, which I last performed on a tour of Germany in the early ‘70s," exclaims Haslam. "Such a gorgeous song! I’m also excited to be performing with Jim."
“I’ll be talking with Annie about how the band formed and got that sound," adds McCarty. "Also very pleased to be singing some of my own songs.”
McCarty formed Renaissance along with the late Yardbirds singer Keith Relf in 1969. The original line-up featured Relf's sister Jane on vocals, keyboard player John Hawken and bassist Luis Cennamo. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1969, but splintered during the making of the follow-up, Illusion.
Although both Relf and McCarty planned to remain in non-performing roles, and auditioned Haslam, who replaced the short-lived Anne-Marie "Binky" Cullom and a new line-up featuring Jon Camp (bass), John Tout (keyboards) and Terry Sullivan (drums) featured on 1972's Prologue, with guitarist Michael Dunford joining full-time during the ensuing tour.
McCarty, Hawken, Cennamo and Jane Relf all featured in the band Illusion in the late 1970s, who recorded two albums for Island Records, while Haslam has been the mainstay for Renaissance ever since.
You can see the History Of Renaissance live dates and ticket details below.
History Of Renaiasance November dates
Nov 21: IL Edwardsville The Wildey Theatre (Get tickets)
Nov 22: IL Edwardsville The Wildey Theatre (Get tickets)
Nov 28: NJ Newton Newton Theatre (Get tickets)
Nov 29: NJ Lansdowne Theatre (Get tickets)
