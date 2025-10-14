How big a Ghost fan are you? Take our devilishly hard Ghost quiz to find out!

Few bands have impacted the metal world in the last 15 years like Ghost - or cultivated as dedicated and passionate a fanbase. Since they rose triumphantly out of the underground in the 2010s, Tobias Forge's devilish rabble of spooky party metallers have conquered the globe, with six acclaimed albums and an increasingly dazzling live show to flex for it.

But how much do you really love Ghost? Are you a mere casual or a true devotee of the Clergy, grucifix tattoo placed firmly over your heart? Do you know your Papa Emeritus IIs from your Papa V Perpetuas? Were you at that early tour or did you just say you were?

Luckily, you can prove your Ghost mettle by taking on our devilishly tricky ultimate Ghost quiz! Twenty questions, all multiple choice (we're not that cruel), covering almost every era of the band's career so far. Get stuck in below, and let us know how you did in the comments (and no cheating!).

Ghost's latest album Skeletá was released to critical acclaim earlier this year. In an 8/10 review for Metal Hammer, writer Joe Daly suggested that the album was something of a grower compared to its predecessors.

"This is an album that demands patience, revealing its seductive charms over multiple listens." he explained. "And no, that’s not a cop-out, it’s a testament to its depth. This is Ghost freed from expectation. Tobias Forge has nothing left to prove."

The album undoubtedly leaned even further into the 80s arena-rock stylings of its predecessor, 2022's Impera. Ghost mainman Tobias Forge explained that much of that simply came down to his vocal style, telling Metal Hammer back in April:

“I think it’s simply because that kind of music comes very naturally for me. However much on certain days I might want to be able to do other things, I just can’t sing like another singer. My type of vocals will always sound better if it’s multi-tracked with harmonies. That’s what I do! I’m not Till Lindemann.”

Ghost recently announced that the next leg of their Skeletá world tour will take place in North America in early 2026, kicking off in Orlando on January 21.

