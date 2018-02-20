Zeta release hard-hitting video for new track Causeway

Zeta have released a video for their track Causeway exclusively with Prog.

The band features Tesseract’s Dan Tompkins, Chimp Spanner’s Paul Ortiz and Katie Jackson, with Causeway taken from their 2017 self-titled debut album.

Tompkins says: “We’d like to thank Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland for their amazing work on the Causeway video. They casted the roles perfectly and completely nailed the look, style and story to the video.

“This song hits home pretty hard and it’s a difficult and emotive subject, which is pretty obvious to read if you watch the video and listen closely to the lyrical content.

“This is definitely one of the most exciting and well made videos I’ve ever had the pleasure of working on.”

Zeta have today released an instrumental version of their debut album, with Jackson saying: “We’re really pleased to finally be getting this out to everyone as it’s been in the works for a while.

“Along with the release of our new video, this album features a couple of bonus versions of The Distance, including a radio edit version exclusively with this release through our Bandcamp page.

“Fans were asking for the instrumentals, so we thought with this video it would give people one last treat before album two, which is already under way and in progress.”

She adds: “We were all surprised and ecstatic to find out that our debut self-titled album reached number 9 in the Billboard dance album charts, so lots of exciting things are happening in the Zeta camp.”

Zeta Instrumentals tracklist

Silent Waves Fountain Of Youth Right Time The Distance Lock And Key Fires In The Snow gates Of Hell Elysian Fields Beat The System Causeway Chemical Zone The Distance (Radio Edit) The Distance (Vocal Radio Edit)

Tesseract man Tompkins unveils Zeta track