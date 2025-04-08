New-look Katatonia announce 13th album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State – watch their video for Lilac

Katatonia will release their 13th album, Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State on June 6 via Napalm Records.

The 10-track follow-up to 2023’s Sky Void Of Stars is headed up by a video for lead single Lilac, which features new guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland. The line-up change comes after the departures of Anders Nyström and Roger Öjersson.

“Once again, the Stockholm-based unit masterfully navigates the tightrope act between nocturnal darkness and Scandinavian despair while subtly weaving a sense of hope into the listener’s heart,” say Napalm Records.

“Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State marks the next step in Katatonia’s evolution, and it’s also an introduction to their two new guitarists. Katatonia in 2025 is composed of vocalist and founding member Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin, drummer Daniel Moilanen and guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland.

KATATONIA - Lilac (Official Video)| Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

“With sonic landscapes that evoke dystopia, inner demons, purity, and beauty alike, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State stands as a testament to their enduring brilliance.

Renske adds: “As always, these songs are the stories that thrive in the corner of the eye, obscured by the light but waiting to come alive in the dusk of our morbid existence. Please enjoy the first scent – Lilac.”

The album was produced by Renkse, recorded by Lawrence Mackrory, mixed by Adam Noble, and mastered by Robin Schmidt. It’s available for pre-order in multiple formats now, incuding limited-edition vinyl and a wooden box set. Katatonia previously announced a UK and European tour towards the end of 2025.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State

1. Thrice

2. The Liquid Eye

3. Wind Of No Change

4. Lilac

5. Temporal

6. Departure Trails

7. Warden

8. The Light Which I Bleed

9. Efter Solen

10. In The Event Of