Watch sci-fi inspired video for new Zeta track Silent Waves

Zeta have released a video for their new track Silent Waves.

The synth-inspired project featuring Tesseract’s Dan Tompkins, Chimp Spanner’s Paul Ortiz and Katie Jackson will launch their self-titled album this summer.

Ortiz says of the trio: “Zeta began as a handful of tantalising vocal demos over two years ago – Katie had only recently started recording her ideas, Dan pretty much stumbled across her music by accident, and I was working on a whole bunch of other stuff without any thought to collaboration.

“But we soon realised we had something going on between the three of us. Since then, our sound has taken shape, and somewhere out of the fog of long-distance collaboration, we’ve ended up with a full album – and one that we’re super excited for everyone to hear.

He reports that their sound has been inspired by a “love of all things 80s and neon, with a nod to cyberpunk culture, mixed with a bit of a cinematic edge.”

Ortiz says of the promo created by Stewart King and Michael Di Lonardo: “We’ve been sitting on the video for Silent Waves for a while now, waiting until everything was in place. But with everything so close to completion, now is the time to share it.

“There’s even a second video in production but more on that another time. So we really hope you enjoy the video, and the song.”

He adds: “A huge thank you to everyone who has hung in with us as this has taken its course – and an even bigger thank you to the people who helped us put this video together on their own time.”

Silent Waves is available to purchase via Zeta’s Bandcamp page, while further album details will be released in due course.

